“You do have to pay premium numbers. That's just life": Gene Simmons explains why he’s charging fans $12,000 to be a roadie for a day

News
By published

Humping gear is all part of ‘The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience’

Gene Simmons
(Image credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for HISTORY)

Many have suspected that Gene Simmons is an individual whose eye is always lurking on or around the bottom line, but his latest wheeze to squeeze yet more money out of Kiss fans really does seem to take the biscuit: he’s charging fans $12,495 for the dubious pleasure of working for him for one day.

He discussed the idea in a recent interview with Carl Craft of 95.9 The Rat. It seems that, rather than employ an extra roadie, Simmons has decided to stretch the definition of a meet and greet.

As previously reported, as well as hanging out with the Kiss man, the lucky individual who pays for ‘The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience’ will get to share a meal, is introduced to the audience and, er humps the band’s gear around for a day, too.

95.9 The Rat's Carl Craft Interviews Gene Simmons - YouTube 95.9 The Rat's Carl Craft Interviews Gene Simmons - YouTube
Watch On

"When I was a kid and I went to see Hendrix or somebody, of course I enjoyed the show and really got off on it - we talked about it forever and stuff - but I didn't know what it was like,” Simmons explained to Craft. “What's the beginning of the day like? What's it like to sit and have breakfast or lunch with my favourite rock stars, and then get in the limo, go to the gig, set up the drums, do soundcheck, and then be on stage with your video, 'cause nowadays everything's on video. You can't take a poop without a camera coming in under the stall. And then you get pulled up on stage to sing along with them.”

All well and good, but why charge fans such a huge amount for the privilege? Insurance, it seems.

"It's crazy out here. So, I can't even, if I wanted to do roadie for a day with 10, 20, 30, as many people (as we would like). So we do one, because the insurance costs for that are astronomical. And so this ain't cheap. It's not for everybody. And for that one person, you do have to pay premium numbers. That's just life.

"It's also exposure, financial and legal exposure. Somebody has a bad experience, and they sue you and it costs you hundreds of thousands of dollars. You need insurance for everything. Do you have a car? You've got insurance. Everything in life, apparently… In fact, you buy anything - a tool - they give you insurance. Would you like the one-year or three-year? Everything's insured."

So why do it at all? Ever the businessman, Simmons has calculated that there are Kiss fans out there with a spare $12,000 who actually will go for this. And he’s probably right.

Categories
Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

Who could fill Chris Cornell’s Soundgarden shoes?: “It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally”

“They didn’t really know about recording. They didn’t know about overdubbing or about song structure or anything”: Producer John Porter on working with the Smiths on some of their most iconic tracks

"I can clearly see how quickly things can come together when you have the right tools at your disposal": I tried both face-to-face lessons and Pianote to learn the piano in 8 weeks - here's how I got on
See more latest
Most Popular
Musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs at The Fox Theatre on February 12, 2013 in Oakland, California
Who could fill Chris Cornell’s Soundgarden shoes?: “It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally”
Taylor Swift and Imogen Heap
“What I learned, I suppose, is just she's very good in the studio, and she knows what works”: Imogen Heap on Taylor Swift's "extremely efficient" songwriting and recording process
Moby
“I want you to just dive in, use the music, and see what happens”: Moby makes 500 instrumental tracks available for free as he relaunches Mobygratis sound library
Mark Knopfler and Sting at Live Aid
“I remember thinking: ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I could ask Sting to sing that line?’ Suddenly someone said: ‘Sting’s here on holiday! He’s on the beach!’” How Mark Knopfler got lucky with Money For Nothing
trevor horn spitfire audio jupiter
“Do something with it. Mangle it. You have to be ruthlessly objective": Trevor Horn on his sampling and drum machine production mindset
splice
Splice acquires Spitfire Audio in rumoured $50m deal
Cherry Audio Yellowjacket
Cherry Audio at Producer Week 2025: Meet the Yellowjacket synthesizer - An entirely new breed
Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees revealed: The White Stripes, Outkast and Soundgarden make the cut, but Oasis, Billy Idol and The Black Crowes miss out
Sonible
Sonible at Producer Week 2025: From EQing and de-essing to limiting and beyond: Discover intelligent processing for smooth mixing workflows
Bitwig Connect 4/12
Bitwig at Producer Week 2025: “The perfect way to expand Bitwig out of your computer and into the real world”: Why Bitwig Connect 4/12 is the final piece of their ultra-modern vision for music production