"I have a whole crowd in front of me, and all I want to do is hug him”: Someone just paid $12,495 to be Kiss icon Gene Simmons' roadie for a day

Earlier this year, before heading out on the road with his Gene Simmons band, Simmons – the legendary frontman for Kiss – outlined an interesting array of additional ‘perks’ that were available for fans, should they decide that they’d like to go above and beyond mere gig attendance.

Each of his 26-date, currently in-progress US tour (initially scheduled to run from 3 April to 3 August) would feature a line-up of 'experiences' for superfans, including the personal collection of a signed bass from the man himself (starting from $6500).

However, the deal that really caught our attention was the opportunity for fans to succumb to being Simmons’ “personal assistant and band roadie” for the day and to pay an eye-watering $12,495 for the privilege.

‘Honours’ for the lucky recipient would include meeting Simmons and the band to “go over the schedule”, helping with the load-in with the band, obtaining a band crew shirt, hat and laminate, helping set up and sitting in on the sound check, having dinner with Gene Simmons prior to the show, taking permanent possession the bass guitar played by Simmons during the rehearsal, before being presented on-stage, mid-gig, that night by Simmons himself.

You're hired!

And we’re delighted to say that – after 12 gigs through April without any takers – Simmon’s just recruited his first (minted) new member of staff.

Joining the Simmons’ crew for the band’s 5 May at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey was retired correctional facility employee Dwayne Rosado and son, scooping up all the goodies that $12,495 will deliver before describing the experience to The New York Times.

“You only live once, and I want to experience life. I’m not going to die with a lot of money. I’m going to die happy,” Rosado explained. “Nothing can beat tonight. It’s cemented in Kisstory now, because it’s going to be on YouTube and everything else. So I’ll get to look back and see that moment forever."

And you can enjoy Rosado and son being introduced to Simmons' audience via the video below.

May 9, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

"It felt awkward, because I have a whole crowd in front of me, and all I wanted to do is hug him. I didn’t care about anything else that was going on,” Rosado gushed.

Meanwhile Simmons himself was on hand to justify why his time and company is worth so much: "There’s free market, supply and demand. People want to do it, you do it. You buy a Rolls because you want a Rolls, but a Volkswagen will get you there, too,” he observed.

Situation vacant?

As to whether there were any takers for Simmons chance of a lifetime prior to 5 May, remains in the shade as the star actually cancelled/”rescheduled” the first scheduled 11 gigs of his tour, with his appearance at the Basie Centre on 5 May winding up as being only the third date of his radically altered tour.

As to whether earlier dates would have gone ahead with the financial support of a “roadie” is the subject of some conjecture. Likewise if the cancellations were a case of the Kiss empire wishing to keep its powder dry for new Kiss gigs announced at the end of March after the reveal of Simmons’ solo tour.

The Kiss Army Storms Las Vegas event will take place 14 through 16 November, being the band’s first performance since their 2023 farewell tour.

Currently Simmons’ solo tour is therefore scheduled to run to only two further gigs, with all six final dates similarly “postponed until 2026” – zapping 17 gigs in total. It remains to be seen if the remaining still scheduled gigs on 14 and 15 May will produce any further members of Simmons’ staff.

We’ll keep you posted.