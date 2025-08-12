“We’re playing the first album, the second album, the third album and then the fourth one is... a mystery”: Gorillaz set to preview new music at upcoming Copper Box gig

Damon Albarn has dropped another heavy hint that new Gorillaz music is on the way.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, Albarn and his partner on the project, artist Jamie Hewlett, talked about the band’s House Of Kong exhibition, which is now open at London’s Copper Box Arena, and about the ‘band’, which, incredibly, is now 25 years old.

The exhibition runs until 3 September and in its final week Gorillaz are set to play four limited capacity shows. “We’re playing the first album, the second album and the third album and then the fourth one is... a mystery,” said Albarn, mysteriously. The interviewer, Krishnan Guru-Murthy asked if there might be some new material in that final show. “There might be, in that sense,” the singer replied.

We already know that Albarn and his collaborators have been working on new material. In an interview with The Times last month, he told the paper that he had been “incredibly busy making music - it’s what I love to do. I suppose I’m going to have to share some of it soon.” He also said that the new Gorillaz album – which should see light of day in 2026 – will be in “four languages”.

Inevitably, Guru-Murthy had to ask the Blur frontman about the Oasis reunion and Albarn revealed that he had recently found himself in a tube carriage packed with Oasis fans on their way to Wembley – “it felt like being on a tube and being the only away supporter at a football match,” he quipped.

Hewlett also pointed out that, in some ways, Gorillaz were ahead of their time. “[At the time when they started] there was a lot of ‘yeah – that’s for kids, what you’re doing. It’s not rock n’ roll. It’s not the '90s Britpop scene. But 25 years later it’s still relevant. The importance of animated characters and avatars in our culture today compared to 25 years ago is even stronger.”

The four Gorillaz shows later this month are all sold out. But the House Of Kong exhibition is open now until 3 September.