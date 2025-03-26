“You ride with me to the gig. You can set up amplifiers and drums to your heart’s content”: Kiss star Gene Simmons defends his $12K ‘personal roadie’ deal
"Whatever floats your boat," the God Of Thunder says
After cancelling 17 dates on his upcoming solo tour, Kiss legend Gene Simmons has defended his decision to charge $12,000 for a special package deal for fans to be his ‘personal roadie’ for one show.
Simmons tells the New York Post: “When I was a kid and went to see shows, I was always curious, ‘What’s it like when they’re in a hotel? What’s it like when the stage is set up? What’s it like being onstage when they’re performing and seeing the audience from the stage?’”
He continues: “I decided, ‘You know what, nobody’s ever done it. Why not open the idea to be my personal roadie for the day?’”
The 'Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience' is the opportunity for a fan to join the God of Thunder’s road crew for one date on his solo tour.
The fan will perform basic roadie duties, share a meal with Simmons and sing a song with him on stage. Also included in this deal is a signed bass guitar used by Simmons during Kiss band rehearsals.
In his interview with the New York Post, Simmons says of this package: “You meet at the hotel where you have breakfast together or, you know, whatever floats your boat.
“You ride with me to the gig. You can set up amplifiers and drums to your heart’s content.
“You’re onstage, right offstage to my right. You can video the crowds, whatever.
“And I pull you onstage to sing a song with me.”
Following the cancellation of more than half of the Gene Simmons Band tour dates in the US, tickets are being refunded and any of the roadie experience tickets sold for the affected shows can either be refunded or switched to any of the remaining available dates.
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
