“We were still wearing our ‘More Me’ T-shirts, but we have both matured enough to (very) occasionally ask for ‘Less Me’”: 50 years after leaving Genesis, Peter Gabriel has reunited with Tony Banks for a Dolby Atmos remix of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Half a century on from leaving Genesis, Peter Gabriel has reunited with former bandmate Tony Banks to oversee the Dolby Atmos remixing of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, the final album he recorded with the prog rock pioneers.

The new spatial mix is being created at Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the UK, and the musician has been pictured alongside Banks in the main room.

“It was an interesting experience to be back again inside the world we built 50 years ago for The Lamb,” said Gabriel on Instagram. “Bob (Mackenzie) did a brilliant job bringing it into Atmos and it was good to be back in the mixing chairs with Tony. It brought back many good memories of being in a band.”

Gabriel also joked about the inter-personal dynamics in Genesis, suggesting that, back in the day, each member would lobby to have their parts more prominently placed in the mix.

he said. “We were still wearing our ‘More Me’ T-shirts, however, we have both matured enough to (very) occasionally ask for ‘Less Me’ - would never have happened 50 years ago.”

“Great to have a chance to work with my old friend on something from our youth, and relive some of the moments we had when recording these pieces,” added Banks. “Still sound fresh to me!”

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition is available in 5LP + Blu-Ray audio, 4CD + Blu-Ray audio, and Digital + Atmos formats. You can pre-order the box set, which will be released on 26 September, via the Genesis website and other outlets.

