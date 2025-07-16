“I have the physical ability, and I have the opportunity. I wish I had the desire, but I don’t”: Miley Cyrus explains why she hasn’t toured since 2014

Whilst A-list stars from Beyoncé to Taylor Swift to Coldplay have made millions from touring these last few years, conspicuous by her absence alongside them has been Miley Cyrus. Indeed, it’s now more than a decade since she last hit the road, in 2014, on her Bangerz tour.

Now she’s opened up and revealed why she’s made this decision. Talking to Good Morning America, why she’s not touring her latest album Something Beautiful she said: “I do have the physical ability, and I have the opportunity to tour - I wish I had the desire, but I don’t.”

Cyrus was refreshingly honest about the difficulties many artists face when they’re touring. She said it’s: “really hard to maintain sobriety when you’re on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life.”

Miley Cyrus - Flowers (Lyrics) - YouTube Watch On

“None of this that I create would ever be possible without the way that I think about things,” she explained. “And I do think it’s really hard to keep mental wellness [whilst touring].

"You have so many thousands of people screaming at you, so (there’s) dopamine, you’re feeling a lot of love and then you totally crash at the end of the show. You start thinking that one person loving you is not enough; it needs to be 10,000, it needs to be 80,000.”

It’s not the first time the 32-year-old singer has poured cold water on the idea of touring again. Around the time of her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation, she told Vogue UK: “After the last (headline arena) show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t. Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?



That’s not to say she hasn’t played live at all, of course. Instead, Cyrus has restricted her live appearances to festival slots, one-offs and guest appearances. Indeed she was one of Beyoncé’s guests at her Paris date last month when they sang their Cowboy Carter collab II Most Wanted.

Talking about Beyoncé on Good Morning America, Cyrus said: “When you’re standing behind her, you can actually feel her desire and her passion. That to me is a win. It’s not a trophy. It’s not something physical that you hold or put on a shelf. But it’s something that I have that’s a true win.”