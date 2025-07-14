Beyoncé parks her flying car and saddles up an airborne golden stallion for her last few Cowboy Carter dates

Beyoncé has swapped-out the flying red Cadillac that up until late June was a memorable piece of her current Cowboy Carter live show for an animatronic golden stallion.

The car, which rides up above the stage, carrying the star over the crowd as she sings 16 Carriages, was an integral part of the show until a date in late June in Houston when it malfunctioned. Halfway through the track, it tilted and got stuck whilst Beyoncé could be heard saying ‘stop stop stop’. Trouper that she is, the singer finished the number before thanking fans, saying, “If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me.”

With just a handful of dates left on the Cowboy Carter tour, at the show in Atlanta last Thursday (10 July) Beyoncé could be seen on a golden robotic horse during 16 Carriages, which, as you can see below, rises majestically above the punters.

beyoncé debuts a new golden mechanical horse for ‘16 carriages’ at the cowboy carter tour in atlanta, reppin’ houston with swangas on its sides. pic.twitter.com/HUuCuNMUSTJuly 11, 2025

Of course, when it comes to stadium shows, defective tech is an occupational hazard. We all remember U2’s Lemon and the time when the band’s 40ft citrus malfunctioned, trapping the band within, but other real-life Spinal Tap moments to have gone down in history include The Rolling Stones Bridges To Babylon stage set, which initially had to do without its bridge after it failed a factory test, and the time Yes drummer Alan White was trapped inside a giant seashell on the band’s Tales From Topographic Oceans tour.

By comparison, Beyoncé can be said to have got off relatively lightly.