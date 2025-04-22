“At least you know I sing live”: Lady Gaga apologises to fans as she falls victim to a mic malfunction during her second weekend set at Coachella

She overcame the technical problem to deliver another stunning performance

Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California

Lady Gaga on stage at Coachella during her first weekend performance. (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lady Gaga delivered another spellbinding performance during her second weekend headlining set at Coachella, a feat made even more impressive by the fact that she suffered a very obvious technical malfunction just a couple of songs in.

As Gaga sang Abracadabra, the second single from her new album, Mayhem, it became apparent that her head mic was cutting out. Fortunately, a contingency plan was in place, and the star was quickly given a handheld mic, which seemingly forced her to adapt her choreography as the song continued.

Addressing the issue later on in the show, Gaga apologised to the crowd. “Sorry my mic was broken for a second,” she began. “At least you know I sing live.”

Lady Gaga’s mic cuts out at Coachella - YouTube Lady Gaga’s mic cuts out at Coachella - YouTube
Mic problems aside, Gaga’s performance was a dazzling tour de force. Despite leaning heavily on Mayhem material, the show never let up, and bodes well for the star’s upcoming world tour.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last month, Gaga revealed that one song on Mayhem, the “electro-grunge” Perfect Celebrity, was inspired by her love of ‘90s music and The Cure.

