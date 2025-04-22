“At least you know I sing live”: Lady Gaga apologises to fans as she falls victim to a mic malfunction during her second weekend set at Coachella
She overcame the technical problem to deliver another stunning performance
Lady Gaga delivered another spellbinding performance during her second weekend headlining set at Coachella, a feat made even more impressive by the fact that she suffered a very obvious technical malfunction just a couple of songs in.
As Gaga sang Abracadabra, the second single from her new album, Mayhem, it became apparent that her head mic was cutting out. Fortunately, a contingency plan was in place, and the star was quickly given a handheld mic, which seemingly forced her to adapt her choreography as the song continued.
Addressing the issue later on in the show, Gaga apologised to the crowd. “Sorry my mic was broken for a second,” she began. “At least you know I sing live.”
Mic problems aside, Gaga’s performance was a dazzling tour de force. Despite leaning heavily on Mayhem material, the show never let up, and bodes well for the star’s upcoming world tour.
Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last month, Gaga revealed that one song on Mayhem, the “electro-grunge” Perfect Celebrity, was inspired by her love of ‘90s music and The Cure.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
