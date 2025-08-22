MusicRadar deals of the week: Score a massive $1,000 off Roland V-Drums, up to $320 off a range of Fender guitars, and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week! Get ready to dive into a treasure trove of fantastic offers on top-rated musical gear from across the internet. We curate a fresh batch of jaw-dropping discounts every week, so be sure to swing by regularly to catch the latest steals.

Kicking things off, we have an incredible offer over at Guitar Center. Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to $320 off on a range of Fender guitars, including the classic Stratocaster and Telecaster models, as well as the innovative Acoustasonic series. Whether you’re a seasoned guitarist or just starting, this is a golden opportunity to grab a high-quality instrument at a fraction of the price.

Thomann is also joining the sales frenzy with its Back 2 School promotion. This extensive sale features discounts on a wide variety of instruments, with everything from pianos and guitars to violins and essential accessories all included.

Meanwhile, Musician's Friend has already launched its Labour Day sale, offering discounts of up to 60% on big-name brands. This sale encompasses a broad spectrum of musical equipment, making it a prime chance to stock up on everything from guitars and effects pedals to amplifiers and recording equipment. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional, the savings are substantial, and the selections are vast.

Editor's picks

Fender Player II Strat: Was $899, now $699

Are you looking for a contemporary Fender Stratocaster? Well, look no further than the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus. This ultra-modern guitar is capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you’d expect from a Strat. Right now, you can get a whopping $200 off! Read more ▼

Roland VAD507: Save $1,000!

This premium five-piece kit features wood shells with full depth and diameter, while Roland’s advanced digital sensor technology and dynamic TD-27 drum module provide the sound you've been looking for out of an electric kit. Save a whopping $1,000 at Musician's Friend. Read more ▼

Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO: was $169.99 now $159.99 at Guitar Center Beyerdynamic headphones aren't often discounted as they're so insanely popular in the pro audio world. The DT 770 Pro is the go-to studio headphone for monitoring, but I've found its balanced frequency response great for using with amp modelers and modeling amps. They're closed-back headphones too, which means they don't output much noise externally, making them great for late-night practice sessions. Read more ▼

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: