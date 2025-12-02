Still on the hunt for a bargain? These 58 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for musicians are still live - but they'll be gone soon
Missed out on a Black Friday or Cyber Monday music bargain this year? There's still a chance to save on guitars, drums and recording gear with these epic deals
With the noise of Black Friday and Cyber Monday still ringing in our ears, I've been looking back on what was a truly epic event for musicians over the last four days. There were massive savings to be had on everything from guitars, drums and software, to iPads and laptops, synths and keyboards.
If you missed out but still fancy adding something new to your studio setup, boosting your guitar collection, or picking up a stocking filler for a musician, then you're in luck, as some sweet Cyber Weekend deals are still going strong today, with some of the MusicRadar team's favourite bargains still up for grabs.
I've rounded up some of our top picks right here. Can't find what you want? There are even more still-live deals to check out over on our Cyber Monday music deals page.
⚡ These sales are still live
B&H Photo: Pro Audio Cyber Week savings
Fender store: Shop the Holiday Gift Guide
Guitar Center: Up to 40% Cyber Monday sale
Guitar Tricks:
$899 $99 annual sub
IK Multimedia: Up to $150 off studio monitors
Musician's Friend: Cyber Monday 50% off sale
Native Instruments: Over 50% off UA bundle
Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
Positive Grid: Up to $50 Spark savings
Reverb: Up to 80% Cyber Week savings
Sweetwater: Cyber Week sale is still live
Universal Audio: UAD holiday sale
Waves: 5 plugins for $99.99
🥇 Most popular deals
My top pick for our guide was the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen, which for me, delivered the best balance of features, performance, and software offering. Its low-latency performance is simply phenomenal, and you can get it to go below 5ms on Mac which is incredibly low considering the price. It’s great on Windows too, with one of the most robust drivers I’ve ever encountered. Add in some cool features like clip safe and auto gain modes alongside significant improvements in AD/DA conversion, and there’s a good reason it sits in the top spot of my guide. With a nice $30 off over at Sweetwater, it’s the ultimate interface for the vast majority of music makers out there.
The special edition version of the 8-piece Nitro Max has all the awesome DNA of the main kit (which comes in black), but this version comes with striking red pad shells and rims, plus red accents on the cymbals and module. If you like to stand out from the crowd, this is the kit for you. Today you can save $100.
Following the success of the S-Style SE NF 3, the SE NF 53 is PRS’s take on a classic T-Style guitar, with a few different twists. Saving $200 at Sweetwater, this is an awesome opportunity to test ride the PRS-designed Narrowfield DD “S” pickups and extremely playable NF 53-profile neck with a 10-inch fingerboard radius, all finished off with a stunning swamp ash body.
The Positive Grid Spark Mini has been my favorite practice amp for a long time now, thanks to its blend of fantastic tones, excellent volume, yet surprisingly small form factor. With a $50 reduction at Sweetwater, taking it just south of $200, it's awesome value for money, and in my opinion, the perfect practice amp.
Guitar wireless systems used to be crazy expensive, so this deal on the Xvive U2 Wireless System is a great reminder of just how far we've come in terms of the technology. With a $46 reduction at Musican's Friend, this wireless kit is superb value for money, and the freeing feeling of doing away with cables is a convenience that all guitarists really need to experience.
The Alesis Strata Prime Expanded Electronic Drum Set is as extra as it sounds - ‘expanded’ relates to the additional tom and cymbal you get in the box. This version is a seven-piece kit with 6 cymbals (hi-hat inclusive), and a supremely powerful touchscreen module with an incredible library of BFD-derived sounds and kits. For us, this is the be-all end-all e-drumming solution, with I/O to die for. Usually $4,448, this premium piece of kit has a generous $699 discount over at Sweetwater right now.
Whisper it quietly, but this could be a better 'couch keyboard' than a Reface for a lot of people. Not only do you get 42 voices, but there are also arpeggios, rhythms a phrase recorder and motion effects, and all in a compact battery-powerable package that you can play anywhere. And all at a price that's hard to believe.
If you're looking for a great quality digital piano, the Casio Privia PX-S3100 is an amazing choice thanks to a hefty $270 off in the Sweetwater sale. With a full 88-key keybed and a whopping 700 different sounds onboard, it can do everything from hyper-realistic grand piano tones through to harpsichords, vibraphones, and loads more.
IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitors are probably the best small project studio monitors that we have ever tested here at MusicRadar... and that was when they were full price! Imagine our glee now that they're $120 off at Sweetwater this Cyber Weekend. This deal is a no-brainer.
🎛️ Home studio deals
The Audient iD4 MkII is a fantastic bit of kit, and I actually still use it as my travel interface when I need to mix on the go. It’s compact, easy to use, and delivers top-quality sound as you’d expect from a company that makes consoles for professional studios. I love the dual headphone outputs which allows for quick and easy collaboration, and I picked it out as a great option for beginner mixers who want something easy to use, but with enough room to grow into as they develop their craft. It’s currently got a cool $30 reduction in the Guitar Center sale, so if you’re looking for a great all-rounder they don’t come much better than this.
Read moreRead less▼
My top pick for our guide was the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen, which for me, delivered the best balance of features, performance, and software offering. Its low-latency performance is simply phenomenal, and you can get it to go below 5ms on Mac which is incredibly low considering the price. It's great on Windows too, with one of the most robust drivers I've ever encountered. Add in some cool features like clip safe and auto gain modes alongside significant improvements in AD/DA conversion, and there's a good reason it sits in the top spot of my guide. With a nice $30 off over at Sweetwater, it's the ultimate interface for the vast majority of music makers out there.
Yep, you read that right, $8k for a monitor controller. It’s absolutely ridiculous but I implore you to go take a look at this crazy bit of gear, which has got one of the biggest discounts I’ve seen this year with $4,000 off. Based on the monitor section of the flagship Neve 5088 large-format console, the Class A analogue signal paths of this hardware ensure world-class sound and monitor control. It’s got talkback control and a dedicated headphone amplifier, making it a great all-rounder for pro or home studios that want the best of the best.
If you want something a little more ‘pro’, the Universal Audio Apollo Twin X is the step up you’ve been looking for. I use its bigger brother, the X4, as my daily in my home studio, and when I was reviewing the Twin X I really loved the analogue style workflow it encourages you to take on. By harnessing the DSP power within the interface itself, you can offload processing from your computer to the interface itself, allowing you to place plugins on the input path like you would in a proper studio. It’s got a huge $200 discount at Sweetwater right now, so if you’re ready to step up to the big leagues, then this is the interface for you.
I picked out the SSL2+ MKII as a great interface for recording vocals, because SSL preamps are known for being ultra-clean. This is certainly the case with what’s an offer here, but there’s also some additional functionality that I think makes it particularly well-suited for vocalists or those who primarily record vocals. The dual headphone outs are great for collaborating with others on tracks, and with dedicated volumes for each, you can set a perfect balance for you and the vocalist you’re working with. The built-in low cut for each track is also super handy, allowing you to get rid of any low-end rumble you might get from your singer moving around whilst they deliver their take. With a nice $50 reduction in the Guitar Center sale, it’s a great time to pick up this interface and upgrade the sound of your recordings for Black Friday.
🛠️ Software deals
I already own UAD Sound City Studios and it's quickly become one of my most used plugins. I use it to liven up drum room sounds, add space to guitar tracks recorded via plugins, and give a sense of space to vocals.
Vocalign is on my shopping list this year, having recently used the trial. It's great for making your vocal editing more efficient, allowing you to quickly and easily synchronize vocal doubles and harmonies to get a really professional sound. It's currently got a hefty $80 discount at Plugin Boutique, and you can use it on other instruments too, making it an amazing tool for speeding up the editing of your productions.
Read more: Synchro Arts Vocalign Ultra review
Another bit of outboard gear I’m very familiar with, the Avalon BT-737 Tube Channel Strip can be characterised with a single word - clean. Seemingly no matter how hard you push it them the preamps still remain incredibly transparent, delivering a glossy sheen to whatever signals you feed it. With preamp, opto-compressor, and EQ I use it a lot for vocals, but it’s versatile enough to take a shine to pretty much any instrument.
If you want to add realistic drum sounds to your productions for less, this awesome deal on BFD 3.5 at Plugin Boutique is well worth a look. With a massive $160 reduction, you're getting quality drum sounds straight into your DAW for well below $50. With a massive 51 kits there's plenty to get stuck into, and if you like tweaking your drum sounds then you'll love the depth of offer here.
The API 500 series is one of my favourite bits of outboard in the studio I work in, so when I’m at home the EQ plugin is one of my top choices. An engineer friend of mine described it as ‘revealing’ and I can’t put it any better than that. Even when you start getting into boosting frequencies in the realm of 12dB it still somehow manages to sound good, and despite being initially confusing, I find the two-tiered knobs really quick and easy to use once you get used to them.
Read more: Universal Audio API 500 Series EQ review
The latest guitar plugin from Universal Audio replicates a very famous Fender Showman amplifier, giving you massive clean tones and bags of headroom from the comfort of your DAW.
Get into UAD’s amp-modelling suite at bargain pricing: classic emulations like the Woodrow ’55, Ruby ’63 Top Boost, Dream ’65 Reverb, and Lion ’68 Plexi are all available at this level. It’s a chance to build your virtual amp rig without breaking the bank. Pick your favourites for $29 each (usually $149), grab a 4x essentials bundle for only $99 (usually $299).
This bundle features more than 60 UAD plug-ins, including new additions like Ocean Way Studios Deluxe, A-Type Multiband Dynamic Enhancer, Anthem Analog Synthesizer, Showtime ’64 Tube Amp, Woodrow ’55, plus classic favourites like the 1176, LA-2A, API Vision, Studer A800 and more. It’s a deep-dive toolbox covering compression, EQ, reverb, tape, synths and guitar, and might be everything you need in one tidy place.
This vintage-inspired tape delay is one I actually reach for ahead of some of the more guitar-friendly alternatives in my arsenal. It’s full of warmth, flexible modulation, filter sweeps and true stereo delay. At this price, it’s a no-brainer if you want lush echoes or experimental textures.
Includes Timeless 3, Saturn 2, Twin 3 and Volcano 3. This bundle is great for ambient, electronic or cinematic work, and far more flexible than buying each separately.
This is one of the reverbs I rely on when I need natural, musical space without the generic “washed out” sound. Pro-R 2’s decay controls, saturation and gating let me sculpt reverb that sits in the mix rather than flooding it.