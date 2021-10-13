Gear4music Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect

The official Gear4music Black Friday sale isn't here quite yet, but it won't be long before the official deals start dropping at the online music giant. If you're a musician based in the UK or Europe, then Gear4music is one of the places to shop this Black Friday

This page is your destination for all the latest news and early Gear4music Black Friday deals. We'll be trawling the site and sharing our best intel with you as it happens. Give this page a bookmark if you haven't already.

If you simply can't wait, we'd recommend keeping tabs on G4M's Clearance Deals page where you'll find the latest savings on everything from guitars, effects, drum gear, DJ equipment, digital pianos and more.

Gear4music Black Friday deals: Early deals

There are no official Black Friday deals at Gear4music just yet, but if you're in the mood for a bargain, take a look at these early deals:

When is the Gear4music Black Friday sale?

The Black Friday Gear4music sale itself kicks off on Friday 26 November. Although the official event doesn't take place until this date, just like most retailers, we predict that some Gear4music Black Friday may start rolling out much sooner than that. Last year, some retailers started dropping prices from late-October, and didn't stop until well into December for those last minute Christmas gifts. We're hopeful that Gear4music will follow suit this year.

Beyond Black Friday will be Gear4music Cyber Monday deals, which will drop just three days later on Monday 29 November. While Cyber Monday isn't such a big deal in the UK, we're confident we'll see some additional deals well into the week after Black Friday.

What can you buy in the Gear4music Black Friday sale?

Gear4music stocks pretty much every product any musician could ever want (the clue's in the name!), so it's a great place to go if you want to give your home studio setup an upgrade, load up your pedalboard, expand your cymbal collection or start learning a new instrument. You might head to Gear4music planning to buy an electric guitar, but the company also sells all the music making products you could ever wish for: MIDI keyboards, studio monitors, beginner digital pianos and much more.

The Gear4music Black Friday sale could also be the time to stock up on accessories, too: by that we're talking about gear like acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners and guitar straps. If you can make music with it, it's more than likely that Gear4music will stock it, and you may well find it discounted on Black Friday.

How to prepare for Gear4music Black Friday?

The best advice when hunting for Gear4music Black Friday deals is to know what you're looking for in advance. Whether you're a guitarist, bassist, drummer, producer, pianist or DJ, think about what you need to improve your music-making life and get your research done early. This will save you a lot of time (and potentially loads of money) when the Gear4music Black Friday deals start dropping, as you'll quickly be able to decide what's relevant to you and what isn't. There will be so many deals coming your way on the day that being able to cut through the noise is super important.

Also make sure you're clued up on current prices – that way you'll know how good a deal really is when you see it reduced on Black Friday. Some supposed 'savings' aren't everything that they seem.

The good news is that you can easily find out what the best music-making products are by checking out MusicRadar's huge portfolio of buying guides and reviews.

Don't forget that Gear4music isn't the only major retailer offering Black Friday savings, either. Check out our retailer and Black Friday product pages below for even more options and to zone in on the deals you're looking for.