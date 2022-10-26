Black Friday Andertons deals 2022: the official dates and everything you need to know

When it comes to UK-based music retailers, Andertons are amongst the best. This is thanks, in part, to their impressive 50 years of experience, beloved local store in Guildford, as well as their professionally produced online content. Now, with a store that has almost 400 brands on offer, you can imagine that the Black Friday Andertons deals will be off the scale this year.

Taking place the day after Thanksgiving, this year Black Friday will kick off on Friday, November 25, with money being slashed off quality music gear all the way through to Cyber Monday on November 28.

No matter what you are looking for this Black Friday, be it a new electric guitar, a state-of-the-art electronic drum set, or easy-to-use recording equipment, you'll be sure to find it at Andertons, and with a tasty discount, too!

Black Friday Andertons deals: Early deals

When will the Black Friday Andertons deals land?

For 2022, the Black Friday Andertons deals will officially arrive on Friday, November 25 - the day after Thanksgiving and less than a month before Christmas. As usual, the deals will extend across that weekend (also known as Cyber Weekend) before the Cyber Monday music deals finish the event with a bang on Monday 28 November.

Now, we've covered Black Friday for long enough to know that many of the best Black Friday Andertons deals will emerge in the weeks leading up to the big day, some as early as mid-October - and better yet, many deals stick around well after the event and into December.

What Black Friday Andertons deals should I expect?

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the big music retailers throughout October and November, but we'll be paying close attention to Andertons.

Based on last year's evidence, the Thomann Black Friday sale, Guitar Center Black Friday sale, Sweetwater Black Friday sale, and Musician's Friend Black Friday sale are the places to go if you are looking for a tasty deal on a new electric guitar, amp, home recording gear, and electronic drum sets - and Andertons will be no different.

In the UK, this family-run, Guildford-based music shop, turned online giant is up there with the best of them, offering guitarists, bass players, drummers and pianists almost 400 brands to choose from. So with that in mind, you are likely to find everything you could ever need to make music at Andertons this Black Friday.

The Amazon and Walmart Black Friday sales will be massive as always, too. Here you'll be able to pick up everything from cheap wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices, to top music gear – we'll be bringing you the best deals we can find across these events.

We've been covering the Black Friday music deals for years now, so you can rest assured our teams will be hunting down the best offers before anyone else and sharing them with you first.

How to prepare for the Black Friday Andertons sales

If you really want to win big when the Black Friday Andertons deals start flowing, our biggest tip would be to get your research done early. That way you know exactly what you're looking for once it's time to strike.

The good news is that we can help you with that...

To help you create your dream shopping list, take the time to explore our expert and up-to-date buying guides and reviews. These will arm you with everything you need to know about buying the best audio interface, acoustic guitar strings, guitar tuners and so much more.

Black Friday Andertons deals: what happened last year?

Now, here at MusicRadar, we've covered the Black Friday sales events for many years, but it's actually our first-time specifically covering Andertons Music. So as we don't have any Andertons highlights to show - just yet - here are a few of the best deals from other music retailers last year.

Alesis Command X Mesh e-kit: $899 , $629.99

Alesis is one of the very best when it comes to Black Friday deals - and this Command X with all-mesh heads is no exception to the rule - which had $270 off at Musicians Friend.

Ableton Live 11 Suite: was £509 , now £379

Last year you could save £130 on the download version of Ableton's flagship Live 11 bundle at Thomann.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro (256GB): £1,299 £1,169.97

There was a £130 saving on this 13-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon UK, with M1 power, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Logic Pro and GarageBand are already fully compatible and other DAWs and plugins are starting to follow suit.

Dell XPS 13 | i5 | 8GB: £1,149 , now £999

This XPS 13 i5 is one of the top music production laptops for those who prefer to do things on a slightly smaller budget. This XPS model contains an 11th Gen. i5 processor which, although not the most powerful option in the range, is still more than capable of some reasonable processing speeds and power. Most medium-sized recording sessions will be catered for with this XPS 13, and if you’re someone who just likes to record their own tracks, this laptop with 8GB of RAM should be more than suitable - and last year you could save £150 off as part of Dell UK’s Black Friday sale.



D'Angelico Excel Series DC: $1,699.99 , $1,099.99

D'Angelico sure knows a thing or two about hollow-body guitars, and the Excel Series proves this old-school jazz brand can make a modern guitar for contemporary players. The Seymour Duncan 59 humbuckers provide a wealth of tones from full-on rock n roll to expressive blues and warm jazz tone, this stunning guitar can do it all.

Sterling Music Man Ray34HH Bass: $1,029.99 , $699.99

The StingRay has been responsible for some of the most legendary bass tones of all time. The thunderous low-end and bright high-end attack make it perfect for aggressive styles of music, and this sinister all-black finish means it now looks the part as well - and it was available for $330 at Musician's Friend.

Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass: $449.99 , $349.99

The Contemporary series builds on Fender's legacy and brings it into the modern-day, with sought-after features and sleek new finishes. The SQR Active Ceramic pickups deliver bags of low-end punch and a clarity only found on active electronics - and it was available for $100 off the retail price.

Behringer synths at Sweetwater: up to $270 off

Last Black Friday, Sweetwater was making a host of Behringer's most popular products available for staggeringly cheap prices. With $230 off the DeepMind 12, their 12-voice analogue behemoth is more accessible than ever, while more portable products such as the TD-3 are going for as low as $89.

Novation Launchpad X: Was $199.99 , now $169.99

Still the king of affordable Ableton Live pad controllers, the Launchpad X comes with an upgraded feature set and feels better than ever. At this price, it's cheaper than ever, too, and comes with a free sleeve, too.

1 year Fender Play + Mustang Micro: $330 , $169.99

This insane Black Friday deal was perfect for guitarists looking to improve their skills for less. For only $129.99, you not only got unlimited access to Fender Play, but you also received a free Mustang Micro headphone amp, and 10% off all Fender gear for the whole year.

Shure SM7B: was $399, now $359, save $40

If you buy just one microphone in your lifetime, the Shure SM7B deserves a place on your shortlist. It's a mic that excels at broadcast applications because it flatters any voice, even in the worst untreated rooms. It's also a superb vocal mic for singers, whether on stage or in the studio. Need to record instruments? It's great for guitar cabs and drum kits too. The word legendary is overused but it's well-deserved here.

