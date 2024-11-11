Say goodbye to buyer's remorse this Cyber Weekend with the Andertons Black Friday Price Promise

Okay, that’s us now entred November, which means the Black Friday music deals will be here in a matter of weeks. Come the 29th, all major retailers will start slashing the price of popular products in the hope that you’ll splash the cash. So, with that in mind, you’d be wise to wait until the end of the month to make a purchase - well, maybe not. Andertons have just launched their Black Friday price promise , which means you can get your hands on a piece of music gear right now, and you don’t need to worry that you’ll miss out on a tasty discount once Black Friday rolls into town.

Yup, that’s right. Andertons is offering a price guarantee on all new products bought between the 1st and the launch of their official Black Friday sale. So whether you’re in the market for a new electric guitar or a beginner electronic drum set , you can shop confidently, safe in the knowledge that if the product you purchase is discounted over the Cyber Weekend, you’ll not miss out on a stellar deal.

Here’s how it works:

Buy any new product between the 1st and 29th of November, and check back on Black Friday weekend to see if your purchased item has been discounted. Then simply let the folks at Andertons know using the Price Promise Form, being sure to show your receipt and order number. Once the team verifies your order, they’ll then refund the difference in Andertons loyalty points. These points can be used to purchase even more great music gear. Head over to the Andertons site to read the full terms and conditions .

Andertons actually has a few offers running at the moment, well ahead of the big day. We’ve listed a few below if you fancy getting stuck into the savings without waiting until the end of November. Not quite ready to shop just yet? Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday Andertons deals page, where we’ll be posting the very best offers from this year’s sale.

Fender Am Ultra Strat Denim Burst: £2,449, £1,999

Seeking the most technically advanced Strat available? Well, look no further than the stunning Fender American Ultra Strat. Fitted with Ultra Noiseless pickups, a 2-Point Deluxe Synchronized tremolo, Deluxe Locking tuners, and a comfortable Modern "D" neck with rolled fingerboard edges and finished in Denim Burst, this guitar plays and sounds just as good as it looks.

TC Electronic AmpWorx JIMS 45: £129, now £99

This affordable dual-channel pedal faithfully recreates the sound of a legendary mid-'60s British amplifier. It also features a foot-switchable pre/post-boost, official Celestion cab sim IR, and dedicated DI/headphone outputs. Save £30 at Andertons.

Squier Contemporary Starcaster:£439, now £299

With a cool £140 discount, this Squier Starcaster is an awesome early Black Friday deal if you're after a great value guitar that looks a little different from your average Strat copy. Despite the old-school looks it's got two active SQR pickups, so delivers a very modern sound.

Ibanez FRM300-PR Fireman: £1,149, now £799

Paul Gilbert's reversed take on the iconic Iceman is bold, cool, and seriously versatile. Featuring a trio of PG-13 mini humbuckers, there isn't a sound that this wild axe can't do. Save £350 at Andertons.

Korg LP380: £738, now £664

Compact, stylish, and brilliant sounding, the LP380 is a stellar beginner digital piano delivers outstanding performance without breaking the bank - and better yet, you can save £74 at Andertons.

Looking for more deals? Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals hubs to ensure you don't miss out on an epic offer