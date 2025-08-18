WoO.1 is a pocket-sized sampler designed for endless on-the-go looping

WoO.1, the debut instrument from Hong Kong-based Wunderkammer, has been previewed in a recent series of demo videos ahead of its imminent launch on Kickstarter.

The instrument – pronounced ‘woo one’ – is a pocket-sized, battery powered sampler designed to allow users to layer loops and patterns whenever and wherever creativity strikes.

With its thin, rectangular body and chunky, retro control panel, it's tempting to compare the WoO.1 to Teenage Engineering’s cult classic OP-1. In reality though, its workflow and price point mean that WoO.1 has more in common with Teenage Engineering’s EP-133 KOII.

🛰 wunderkammer WoO.1 Tutorial Video (4K) - YouTube Watch On

Much like that sampler, the WoO.1 can make use of samples imported via its USB input or recorded directly from its built-in mic. Samples can be trimmed using the instrument's front panel controls, and then played chromatically and polyphonically using the button keyboard.

The WoO.1 is designed to work as a looper, letting users layer an apparently unlimited number of tracks to create compositions. These can be saved as grooves and chained to create longer arrangements. It will also offer simple resampling, making it easy to replay a loop at different pitches and tempos, as well as apply effects, with high-, low- and band-pass filtering and a pitch shifter on offer.

It appears that right now, each new layer is effectively baked into the loop – ie the layers are saved and exported as a single audio file – although in a reply to a query in the YouTube comment section, Wunderkammer has indicated it intends to implement individual stem export in a future update.

The device also features a variety of other tools, including an arpeggiator, MIDI output and a ‘music game’ mode, which promises to teach users to play along with 7 built-in songs in a variety of styles and tempos.

As well as allowing users to record or import their own sounds, WoO.1 will come stocked with 161 built-in sounds.

wunderkammer WoO.1 ：Loop+Sample Test - Lofi 90s - YouTube Watch On

WoO.1 is still in the prototype stage so we’ll be interested to see how it develops as it heads towards production and release.

Wunderkammer is currently yet to launch its Kickstarter campaign – due to launch 19 August – so we don’t have a confirmed price. The brand’s site invites interested parties to reserve a unit in the first run for a deposit of $3 though, which will also secure a discount of ‘35% off (save $150)’ – so we’d expect a final price a little below $450.

Those that sign up now are also promised access to a VIP community and ‘secret extra gift’. Head to the Wunderkammer site for more information, and keep an eye on the Kickstarter page for updates.