Teenage Engineering is letting you pay what you want for the OP-XY

A few months after giving customers the chance to choose their own price for the OP-1 Field as part of its Flipped Out '25 promotion, Teenage Engineering is doing the same thing with with the OP-XY synth/sampler.

For the remainder of October, you'll be able to pick up an OP-XY for $1399, a hefty $900 discount on the launch price of $2299. If you've been thinking of purchasing an OP-XY but were, like many of us, a little put off by the price tag, then now is the time.

OP-XY is the OP-1 and OP-1 Field's monochrome cousin, a synth, sampler and drum machine built around a versatile step sequencer. A unique and thoughtfully designed instrument that's full of surprises, our only major gripe with it was the MSRP – but $1399 is a far more reasonable price point.

READ MORE (Image credit: Teenage Engineering) Teenage Engineering OP-XY review

Oddly enough, Teenage Engineering is also giving you the opportunity to pay more for the OP-XY: there's a big purple slider on its website that lets you crank the price up all the way to $9999, should you so wish. Of course, nobody is going to give away an extra $8600 for no reason (we hope) but, as a marketing stunt, the pay-what-you-want model is an irksomely effective way to get people talking.

Just in time for the sale, Teenage Engineering has released a major firmware update for the OP-XY that introduces a number of new features, alongside a host of minor tweaks and bug fixes.

The most significant of these is the new sample slicing function, which automatically slices samples and maps them to OP-XY's keyboard. Three sample slicing modes are available: Transient chops up a sample around the loudest transients, Even slices it up into a number of evenly spaced sections, and Tap lets you tap in slices manually.

Also introduced in the update is an additional LFO mode, Duck, that creates a rhythmic sidechain compression-style pumping effect by modulating a track's volume with audio or note data. Any of OP-XY's instrument tracks and auxiliary tracks can be routed to the LFO, and you can even hook it up to the metronome for classic four-on-the-floor-style ducking.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Head over to Teenage Engineering's website to find out more.