Teenage Engineering is giving away a free EP-1320 Medieval sampler to anyone that spends $999 in its online store

The team over at Teenage Engineering must be in a generous mood this year, as they've been unveiling attention-grabbing promotions on a monthly basis under the banner of Flipped Out '25. Back in June, the Swedish manufacturer let customers choose their own price for the OP-1 Field, and in August, it gave away a bunch of plastic computer cases for free.

If you've been considering purchasing one of Teenage Engineering's pricier products, such as the OP-XY synth or TX-6 mixer, then now would be a great time to open your wallet: the company has announced that anyone spending over $999 in its online store will snag themselves a free EP-1320 Medieval sampler worth $299. Why? Because "we live in medieval times", apparently.

Released in August last year and billed as "the world's first medieval electronic instrument", the EP-1320 is an archaic spin on the K.O. II EP-133 sampler, an instrument that was itself inspired by the PO-33 KO! Pocket Operator. The EP-1320 features 46 kHz/16-bit sampling, six stereo or 12 mono voices and a built-in mic and speaker, alongside a variety of punch-in effects.

Decked out in gold with Latin labelling printed in a decidedly Dark Ages font, the sampler's medieval aesthetic is complemented by an arsenal of effects that includes Dungeon Echo, Bardic Ensemble, Dimension Expander, Torture Chamber Reverb and Medieval Punch-in Pocus.

The EP-1320 also features an extensive bank of medieval-themed sounds that spans farm animals, witches, "rowdy peasants" and "an actual dragon", and multi-sampled instruments such as the hurdy gurdy, gittern, citole and bowed harp. We've copied a full list of specs below.

In our review of the EP-1320, we described the sampler as "heaps of fun" but bemoaned its paltry 32MB of sample memory. "It looks great, it feels great and, if you’re into that sort of thing, it sounds great as well," reads the review. "For the dungeonsynth aficionado, D&D roleplayer, or Bardcore-ious, the EP-1320 Medieval is surely the holy grail."

If you're interested, then act fast: the offer only lasts until October.

Head over to Teenage Engineering's website to find out more.