Teenage Engineering launches EP-40 Riddim, a spin on its EP-133 sampler deeply inspired by reggae, dancehall and sound system culture

After several weeks of speculation, Teenage Engineering has officially unveiled two new products – the EP-40 Riddim sampler and EP-2350 Ting microphone – deeply inspired by reggae, dancehall and sound system culture.

The EP-40 Riddim is a variation of the EP-133 K.O. II sampler, released in 2023, based on the same hardware but with updated software, sounds and aesthetics. (This isn't the first themed take on the EP-133 – in 2024, the company released a medieval-themed version.)

Described as a "complete rhythm and bass system", EP-40 is equipped with an extensive library of over 300 artist-designed instruments, one-shots and loops. The company has enlisted the talents of some genuinely legendary figures in developing the EP-40's sounds, working with both King Jammy and Mad Professor – two renowned reggae producers – and a long list of reggae and dancehall artists from across the globe.

EP-40's sounds are divided into four instrument-themed banks spanning Drums, Bass, Keys and FX, and these are joined by chord stabs, vocals and multisampled instruments like guitar and melodica. A key difference between EP-40 Riddim and EP-1320 Medieval is that you're now able to delete the factory sounds to take advantage of its 128MB memory, which gives you twice as much storage as the original EP-133.

Both the EP-133 and EP-1320 were entirely sample-based, but EP-40 introduces a synth engine to the range for the first time. Equipped with nine presets, Supertone is a basic subtractive synth that Teenage Engineering says is capable of producing "classic bass and lead tones" and reggae-inspired dub sirens.

In addition to the new synth and sound library, EP-40 introduces new functionality to the sampler. Samples can now be looped thanks to a new Loop mode that joins One Shot, Keyboard and Legato in the sampler's selection of Sound Modes, which adjust the way a given sample is played. Select Loop Mode and a sample will continuously loop in the background once you hit play, muting and unmuting when you tap the relevant pad.

EP-40 also brings two new features designed specifically for playing live. Live-State is a new mode that enables you to disable buttons and even entire features on the device that you don't want to use while performing, temporarily simplifying the EP-40's workflow to make it a more streamlined tool for live performance. Live-State also introduces pitch-shifting when you change the project tempo, imitating the effect of slowing down a vinyl record.

Speaking of live performance, Teenage Engineering has also released a battery and USB-powered microphone designed to be paired with EP-40 for live vocals: EP-2350 Ting. The mic has a gritty, lo-fi tone by design and features four built-in vocal effects (a dub-style echo and spring reverb, along with two pitch-shifted effects) and four "party samples" that can be triggered via the mic itself. Ting connects to Riddim (or any other device) via the attached 3.5mm cable.

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

Aside from the changes we've detailed here and a handful of minor workflow tweaks, EP-40 is the same instrument as the EP-133 K.O. II. That means it's equipped with a 46kHz/16-bit sampling engine with 12 stereo/16 mono voices, velocity- and pressure-sensitive pads, a built-in mic and speaker and can be powered by 4x AAA batteries or USB-C. Effects are the same, aside from a new vintage-style phaser, and a few of the punch-in FX have been tweaked to play nicely with the new Loop mode. I/O covers stereo audio in/out, MIDI in/out and sync in/out over 3.5mm TRS.

More than a few eyebrows were raised in our office when the EP-40 was leaked in September – it's fair to say that a reggae-themed sampler wasn't the next release that any of us expected from the Swedish manufacturer. Channelling a different culture for inspiration can be a dicey task, and it's one that should be undertaken with respect and sensitivity – especially considering the recent devastation caused in Jamaica by Hurricane Melissa.

Fortunately, it seems that's exactly what Teenage Engineering has done. The EP-40 Riddim looks like much more than just a reskinned EP-133 with a few reggae sound effects tossed in. It's a project that's been shaped by field research, studio sessions and community workshops, guided by the influence of established artists embedded in the scene and inspired by a reverence for reggae, dancehall and sound system culture. What's more, Teenage Engineering is donating a portion of the profits from the EP-40 to Red Cross to support their recovery efforts in Jamaica.

Teenage Engineering EP-40 Riddim is priced at £299/$329. For a limited time, the EP-40 will ship with the EP–2350 Ting microphone included at no extra cost. The EP-2350 will be available to purchase separately at a later date.

Find out more on Teenage Engineering's website.