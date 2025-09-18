Teenage Engineering leak appears to reveal dub reggae-themed EP-2350 Riddim Supertone sampler and EP-40 mixer

When it comes to Swedish design studio and instrument manufacturer Teenage Engineering, you never quite know what's coming.

Case in point: according to unconfirmed leaked images that surfaced yesterday on Reddit, it appears that the company is about to release a Jamaican music-oriented edition of their EP-133 K.O. II sampler, the EP-2350 Riddim Supertone, along with what looks like two accessories: a two-channel DJ mixer and microphone/effects unit.

A few weeks ago, Teenage Engineering posters were spotted in the wild bearing two model numbers – EP-2350 and EP-40 – along with the phrase Autumn 2025.

Yesterday, we received a strong indication of what those names might refer to, as Japanese musical instrument retailer Rock oN Company leaked several images in a now-deleted post on X that appeared to reveal three new Teenage Engineering products. Another set of images were also shared on X by YouTuber Koji Seto that seemingly confirm the existence of the EP-2350 Riddim Supertone and EP-40 mixer.

Following the release of the EP-1320 Medieval last year (an instrument that the company also happens to be giving away for free this month with orders above $999) the Riddim Supertone may well be the next in a series of themed limited-edition variants of the EP-133 K.O. II sampler, released in 2023. This time, the theme seems to be focused on dub, reggae or dancehall. (Riddim is a term in Jamaican music that refers to the instrumental backing track of a song.)

(Image credit: Reddit)

As was the case with the Medieval edition, the Riddim Supertone is based on the same hardware as the EP-133, with a different visual design. Along with the stylized labelling, there are new icons for drums, bass guitar, keys and a vinyl record on the bank selection buttons, suggesting that the Riddim will arrive loaded with a curated pack of reggae-style samples split across these categories. While the EP-133 was badged up as a "sampler composer", the Riddim bears the phrase "original layering machine".

Also unveiled in the leak is a battery-powered DJ mixer sporting a similar aesthetic to the Riddim, which could well be the EP-40 named on the poster. A basic two-channel mixer, it's equipped with a three-band EQ for each channel, along with an LCD screen for level display. We can also spot 3.5mm inputs and outputs (including an auxiliary output) and a USB connection. It looks like the battery port is exposed, but it's seemingly missing some kind of covering.

(Image credit: Reddit)

Also visible in the leaked images is Ting FX, a microphone and/or effects unit that, judging by the font, looks like an accessory for the Riddim. Plugged into the Riddim's audio input, it's likely intended to be used for dub-style vocal effects, or even live toasting – three dials or buttons on the Ting's side suggest that you'll be able to control effects from the mic itself.

(Image credit: Reddit)

(Image credit: Reddit)

While all of this has yet to be confirmed, judging by the presence of some pretty convincing images across two separate accounts – along with those posters – it's likely that the Riddim Supertone and its accessories are legit. Following the release of the EP-1320 Medieval last year, it's logical that Teenage Engineering would release more variations on the EP-133 concept.

At first we were a little surprised by the reggae/dancehall theme (how often are "reggae" and "Teenage Engineering" uttered in the same sentence?) but this actually looks very intriguing.

Dub music is known for its studio experimentation, live mixing and heavy use of effects, so an affordable sampler/mixer/mic set-up that comes with a curated sound library and some dub-style delays and reverbs could make for a fun and accessible entry point into that world. We can't wait to get our hands on this one – when we know more, so will you.