Teenage Engineering PO-33 and PO-35 synths: MusicRadar hands-on

Simon Arblaster Future Music Editor, Si Truss, get their hands on the new K.O! and Speak Pocket Operators from Swedish noisenicks, Teenage Engineering.

Both the PO-33 K.O! micro sampler and PO-35 Speak voice synth join the PO-32 Tonic to create the ‘steel series’ and utilise the same microphone featured on the Tonic.

The PO-33 has a 40-second sample memory and comes with a built-in mic, so you can capture sounds wherever you go. There’s also a line input, and you can use your samples to play chromatic melodies and drum parts. A sequencer and effects sweeten the deal still further.

The PO-35, meanwhile, is a vocal synth and sequencer that comes with eight voice characters and a built-in mic for recording your own phrases. It’s the brainchild of Sonic Charge’s Magnus Lidström, and is based on ‘linear predictive coding’. After you’ve recorded your voice you can completely change its character, then sequence it and add effects and drums.

MORE INFO: NAMM 2018 first look video: Teenage Engineering’s new Pocket Operators will let you sample anywhere and change your voice