NAMM 2018 first look video: Teenage Engineering’s new Pocket Operators will let you sample anywhere and change your voice

NAMM 2018: The probably not-teenage engineers at Teenage Engineering are back with two new Pocket Operator synths: the PO-33 K.O! micro sampler and PO-35 speak. These join the PO-32 tonic in the so-called 'metal' range.

The PO-33 has a 40-second sample memory and comes with a built-in mic, so you can capture sounds wherever you go. There’s also a line input, and you can use your samples to play chromatic melodies and drum parts. A sequencer and effects sweeten the deal still further.

The PO-35, meanwhile, is a vocal synth and sequencer that comes with eight voice characters and a built-in mic for recording your own phrases. It’s the brainchild of Sonic Charge’s Magnus Lidström, and is based on ‘linear predictive coding’. After you’ve recorded your voice you can completely change its character, then sequence it and add effects and drums.

The PO-33 and PO-35 are available for £85 each. Find out more on the Teenage Engineering website.