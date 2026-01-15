“Enable new levels of live performance”: AlphaTheta’s RMX-Ignite is a multi-band effects processor and performance sampler designed to bring DJ sets to life

NAMM 2026: AlphaTheta has unveiled a new DJ-focused effects processor and performance sampler, the RMX-Ignite.

The RMX range was originally established under the Pioneer DJ name in the early-2010s, with the launch of the RMX-1000. That unit – which was later joined by a smaller sibling, the RMX-500 – proved popular with both DJs and producers for its ability to quickly apply rhythmic and modulated effects to incoming audio.

In more recent years, both models have gained popularity among hardware live performers and ‘DAWless’ musicians, as a means to access software-style effects processing without the need to run through a computer.

Now the RMX range has been relaunched under the AlphaTheta umbrella. The RMX-Ignite significantly redesigns the format, and represents something of a step up in terms of both capabilities and price point.

In the words of AlphaTheta: “More than a decade after the launch of the RMX-1000 – the model released in 2012 that’s still highly respected by top DJs worldwide – this completely renewed effector combines dynamic sound-shaping control with advanced effects to enable new levels of live performance."

The Ignite is broadly divided into three sections. To the right hand side of its interface are two effects sections, each of which are split into low, mid and high frequency bands.

The upper section is labelled ‘Lever FX’, so called because its effects are engaged by flipping three chunky paddles. This section can make use of six effect types, labelled Echo, Reverb, Juggle, Reverse, Solo and Stretch, each of which can be refined using a sub parameter knob.

These effects are applied differently depending on the direction the user pushes each level. When pulled downwards, the effects are only applied while the level is held in position and disengage as soon as the user lets go. By pushing a lever upwards, the user can latch an effect so that it’s held until manually disengaged.

The lower section of the effects, meanwhile, is labelled Isolate FX. These are engaged using a trio of bi-directional knobs that function much like the Color knobs found on DJM mixers, which let users sweep through effects to adjust the amount or character.

The effects offered by the Isolate section are Tape Echo, Reverb, Drive, Filter, Ducker, and Rhythm. Again, a sub parameter control lets users adjust the character of each.

The third main section of the RMX-Ignite is its sampler, which sits to the left of the control interface. Here users have access to four sample pads, each of which is capable of playing four samples simultaneously. The sample section has a Sample Roll function that triggers samples at rhythmic intervals at different timing intervals. These intervals can be combined to create more complex rolls and patterns.

The sampler has an overdub feature that lets users capture simple single-bar loops. Samples can also be processed using a dedicated Sampler Color FX processor, with Echo, Space, Filter, Pitch, Decay and Swing modes.

The RMX-Ignite comes loaded with a factory library featuring vintage drum machine sounds. Users can easily load their own sample collections via USB or Pro DJ Link, and make use of a dedicated RMX-Ignite Sample Manager application.

The Ignite’s final major feature is its Release Echo function, controlled by a large pad to the right of the interface. This is designed to smoothly reset effects and samples back to the original dry audio, while applying an echo tail to smoothly transition out of any effects.

This works in two ways – dry, which smoothly transitions back into the unprocessed audio, and mute, which mutes all incoming audio while the Release button is pressed in order to create a more dramatic transition.

The RMX-Ignite can process audio via classic analogue connections, with stereo TS jacks for both input and output. The unit can also be hooked up digitally to AlphaTheta’s DJM-V10 and DJM-A9 mixers, by connecting a single USB cable to the mixers’ Multi I/O terminal that will function as a single digital send/return.

The Ignite supports Pro DJ Link for BPM and beatgrid sync to other DJ gear. It’s also possible to load samples directly from USB drives or SD cards plugged into players connected via Pro DJ Link.

AlphaTheta is also touting the jump in audio quality compared to previous RMX units, with Ignite offering 96 kHz/64-bit DSP processing, along with 32-bit A/D and D/A converters from ESS Technology on the input and output.