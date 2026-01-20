“A new benchmark for professional DJ performances”: Rane’s System One is a standalone DJ system with motorised platters aimed at scratch and open-format DJs

RANE SYSTEM ONE | The World's First All-in-One Standalone Motorized DJ System - YouTube Watch On

NAMM 2026: Rane has launched the System One, a new flagship all-in-one DJ system that boasts motorised turntable-style platters and the ability to mix between tracks from physical storage devices and streaming services.

While standalone DJ systems are nothing new, most products on the market, particularly at the top end, tend to be aimed at club DJs, opting for CDJ-style jogwheels and multi-deck control. Offering something of an alternative, the System One takes its cues from Rane’s popular One MkII controller, which is an established favourite with scratch and open-format DJ – ie those that tend not to stick to a specific genre or tempo.

The key selling point of the Rane One, carried across here, is its 7.2-inch motorised platters. Although smaller than a proper turntable, these aluminium high-torque platters spin and respond like the real thing, including a top surface that emulates the look and feel of a vinyl record.

Like its controller counterpart, the System One’s platters are accompanied by brightly-backlit performance pads that can be used for hot cues, sample triggering, beat rolls and stem mixing. Eight OLED displays sit above these pads and provide visual feedback on things such as cue points, assigned samples and roll divisions.

The mixer section has two channels, each with a three-band EQ, blended using the Mag Four crossfader and Precision Feel channel faders.

Where the System One most obviously differs from its controller predecessor is in the inclusion of a central 7-inch HD touchscreen. This is the primary way the user interacts with the onboard OS, with colourful waveform displays along with a host of easily-accessible features for library management, effects control and mixer settings.

The System One runs on Engine DJ, the embedded DJ platform originally developed by Rane’s InMusic stablemate Denon. Although it started life as an OS for Denon DJ gear, Engine DJ has grown into a comprehensive cross-platform app, which runs on desktop as well as inside a variety of Denon and Numark devices.

Part of the System One’s overt pitch for open-format DJs lies in its so-called OmniSource architecture, which is designed to make it easy to mix with tracks from a variety of sources, whether they be physical drives or cloud streaming. The System One is WiFi-equipped and capable of streaming music from Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, TIDAL, Beatport, Beatsource, SoundCloud Go+, and Dropbox.

The System One will also offer Serato DJ and Algoriddim DJ compatibility, both of which have Spotify integration. System One users also get an unlock of Serato DJ Pro included.

The internal OS also allows for some impressive effects features. The unit offers over 25 internal main effects that can be activated by a pair of paddles in the mixer section. Alongside these, there are five rotary-controlled sweep effects, 10 touchscreen effects and four fader effects.

The System One has a comprehensive selection of connectivity, including XLR and RCA main outputs, as well as ¼-inch booth and Bluetooth outputs. On the input side, the System One has a switchable Bluetooth/RCA aux with front-panel control along with two XLR combo mic inputs with EQ, echo, reverb, talkover, and anti-feedback functions. There is also a built-in 10-band EQ for both main and booth outputs.

“With Rane System One, DJs no longer have to choose between the trusted feel of motorized platters and the freedom that a standalone DJ unit provides,” said Morgan Donoghue, VP Marketing, DJ Brands at inMusic. “System One embodies Rane’s legacy of innovation, delivering the first device of its kind and setting a new benchmark for professional DJ performances.”