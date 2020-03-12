Best studio desks 2020: organise your recording studio gear

The word ‘studio’ means different things to different people. From large, open plan spaces used by orchestras through to small spaces in your spare room, a studio is where the magic happens. To get all of your recording gear organised, consider setting up one of the best studio desks in the centre of the space you’re working in.

You may have an old computer workstation filled with gear, or you may have something far more palatial. Either way, a studio desk is a crucial part of the recording equation, and somewhere where you can neatly put your studio monitors, a laptop (or a monitor if you’re using a PC), plus your audio interface and MIDI keyboard.

In fact, we often underestimate how much impact a new studio desk can have: not only do they add extra space, they can reignite your creative fire by putting all of your kit within arms reach and inspiring you to work in new ways. Our round-up of the best studio desks below shows that there are many options for getting your studio organised.

Best studio desks: The MusicRadar choice

Finding the best studio desk for your needs is quite a personal affair. The desk itself has to be discreet enough so as to not become the main attraction of the space, yet needs to complement your existing workflow. Or, better still, to make the studio a more efficient and comfortable place to carry out your work.

Of all the studio desks listed below, we were most impressed with the Studio RTA Producer Station. As a definite studio desk, it contains a number of features designed to make the life of a producer easier, and we also couldn’t fault the price.

At the higher end, the Slate Media Raven MTi Core Station is exceptionally well-built, and we could see that happily being at the centre of our studio for years to come.

Choosing the best studio desk for you

When it comes to picking a desk for your studio, there are certain factors you’ll need to consider. These include size and functionality, as well as construction and adaptability. Size is pretty fundamental, as any new studio desk is going to have to fit into the space you have available to you.

Functionality differences come in the studio-specific fittings of the desk. Basically, any flat surface can function as a studio desk, but musician-specific desks have extra details to make working easier. These could come in the form of space dedicated for monitor speakers, or as fixtures to house rack-mounted gear.

At the entry-level end of the best studio desks market you’ll find compact models with minimal extra functionality. It’s not unreasonable to expect certain space-saving features here either. For example, a sliding drawer to keep synthesizers tucked away, or a dual layer design to keep your monitor screen elevated and free up space for MIDI pad controllers or the like.

Higher up the price ladder you’ll discover studio desks with superior construction quality, ergonomic design and space for bespoke equipment that can be installed directly into the unit.

When a desk is in its ‘right’ place, it won’t usually be moved, so it’s important to make sure your chosen studio desk is the right size and contains everything you need. Keep in mind future expansion too – your playing may require new equipment down the line, which may, in turn, require more space. Therefore it’s advisable to buy the biggest studio desk you can afford or find space for.

Keep user comfort in mind when choosing among the best studio desks, too. If you spend a significant amount of time in your studio, it’s important to make it a comfortable, pleasant environment with everything you need within easy reach. A great desk will help hugely, so let's take a look at some great options...

The best studio desks to buy now

(Image credit: Studio RTA)

1. StudioRTA Producer Station

The best studio desk for most people

Launch price: $499/£359/€438 | Features: Slide-out keyboard shelf, dual rack spaces, pull out upper shelf | Dimensions: 72wx41x30”

Versatile design

Plenty of space

Finish is a bit 90s-tastic

The Studio RTA Producer Station is still one of the best studio desks around for the non-pro market. Packing in a series of useful appointments like rack-spacing, slide out shelving and a raised section for monitors, this generously sized studio desk will fit the bill for a lot of people.

As one of the bigger names in studio furniture, Studio RTA has naturally thought of the small details here too. We particularly like the sheer amount of space on offer, which is particularly useful if you have a dual screen setup. It’s priced well too, considering what you get.

(Image credit: Slate Media)

2. Slate Media Technology Raven MTi Core Station

High-end digital tools with the wow factor

Launch price: $2,999/£1,329/€1,549 | Features: Optional Dual DAW and software controllers | Dimensions: 56wx42x32”

Very futuristic looking

Touch workflow is a dream

No space for controllers/monitors

Less a studio desk and more the control panel of a spaceship, the Slate Media Raven MTi Core Station is a glorious sight to behold. The main attraction here is the two optional embedded 27-inch touchscreens, which house your favourite DAW and make everything controllable using multi-touch gestures.

Clearly, this studio desk won’t be suitable for everyone, but the Raven MTi Core Station provides a tantalising glimpse at what high-end desks feel like. Give it time and we can reasonably expect units like this to be more common (and hopefully more affordable) in the not too distant future.

(Image credit: BK Media)

3. BK Media Height Adjustable Work Station

The best studio desk for sit-standing sessions

Launch price: $249 | Features: Adjustable height | Dimensions: 31.5x4-19x24.2”

Gives your back a break

Boosts your overall health

Custom height fit

Height adjustable desks (aka standing desks) desks are growing in popularity as they give users a chance to find a height that suits them. In a studio environment, where lots of work is done sat down in a chair, the chance to stretch your back and work standing up is beneficial to your overall health.

The BK Media height adjustable desk is a superb option for anyone with an existing studio desk they’re happy with, but who wouldn’t mind the opportunity to get out of their chair from time to time. It raises up from a 4-inch to 19inch high, and there’s two tiers so you can have your monitor and keyboard separated.

(Image credit: Zaor Studio Furniture)

4. Zaor Miza M

An ideal choice for keyboard composers

Launch price: $1,149/£485/€629 | Features: Large slide-out keyboard shelf | Dimensions: 61x32x30”

Ace for keys-based studios

Acres of desk space

Elevated monitor space would be nice

If your studio revolves around a single keyboard, synth or arranger workstation then you probably don’t need masses of space for rack gear or computer towers. You’re still going to want something well-built and long-lasting though, and we’re happy to recommend the Zaor Miza M for that.

This well-proportioned workspace features a space-saving drawer that can house a 55-inch-wide keyboard and keep it tucked away when not in use.

(Image credit: UltimateSupport)

5. Ultimate Support Nucleus 2

The best studio desk if you need acres of space

Launch price: : $1,199 | Features: Extended work surface, two tier design, retractable keyboard shelf | Dimensions: 84x39x44”

So much space

U-shape improves workflow

Not much

There’s a practice in the field of manufacturing called ‘lean’, which essentially involves cutting out all unnecessary effort that impacts you carrying out your role. Efficiency is the name of the game.

The Ultimate Support Nucleus 2 fits in with this ethos, by providing a huge work space to operate from, but with two extension units that bring the sides of this studio desk around you. This should cut out plenty of chair-spinning and leaning, thus making for an improved workflow.

The number of man-hours this will save you over the course of your production career is debatable, but it sure is nice having a huge space but with everything you need within easy reach.

(Image credit: Quik Lok)

6. Quik-Lok Z-250

A great ‘first’ studio desk for recording in your bedroom

Launch price: $279/£259 | Features: Slide-out keyboard shelf, raised tier for monitors | Dimensions: 44x36x22”

Studio-specific features

Compact size

Easy to outgrow

Many of you may be working away in your bedroom or spare room, and music production gear is squeezed in along with other bedroom furniture, this can make for a pretty cramped studio space. The Quik-Lok Z250 makes an ideal desk for anyone in this situation. Why? Because it's a superb music-specific desk with features designed for the typical home studio.

There’s a raised shelf for screens and nearfield monitors, a large main desk for controllers and keyboards, and a pull-out shelf for computer keyboards. Basically, everything you need and nothing you don’t, and all for a very reasonable price.

(Image credit: Studio RTA)

7. StudioRTA Creation Station

Great for mid-sized studios or practice rooms

Launch price: : $414/£145/€339 | Features: Raised tier for monitors, dual 19” rack bays | Dimensions: 59x30x37”

Versatile

Good amount of space

Needs a computer keyboard shelf

Lots of producers will have a studio setup within a band’s rehearsal space for capturing demos on the fly. The Studio RTA Creation Station is an ideal desk for this as it packs in space for rack-mounted gear, along with a raised tier for monitors and speakers. It’s not enormous, so won’t dominate a smaller space, but it does contain enough space for controller keyboards and studio mixers.

We also found the Creation Station ideal for anyone for whom recording isn’t the sole use of the desk. With room underneath for printers and computer towers, it’s a great all-round desk for anyone looking to step up from a more basic ‘flat surface’ type arrangement.

(Image credit: Zaor Studio Furniture)

8. Zaor Yesk Workstation

The best studio desk for smaller spaces

Launch price: $1,199/£638/€749 | Features: Slide-out keyboard shelf, two 4u rack bays, raised tier for monitors | Dimensions: 59wx37.4x33.5”

Very sturdy

Looks fantastic

Compact for small studios

Pricey for a small studio desk

Having a small space in which you can record often presents challenges. This may come in the form of clutter, which can be a real creativity buzz kill, or perhaps it just means you have to compromise in terms of the equipment you can have on display and ready to use. The Zaor Yesk workstation aims to help this, by providing smaller studios with a rock-solid yet ergonomic space in which to work.

There’s space for rack-mounted gear to live, along with the ubiquitous raised tier for screens or nearfield monitors. What really impressed us, however, was the construction. This isn’t a flimsy studio desk that’ll shake with every press of your drum pads; this thing is built like a tank and would happily fit the bill in any smaller space studio.