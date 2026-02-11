Waldorf Protein hands-on: Four layers, '90s wavetables & MPE in a $399 mini synth

Waldorf Protein review: '90s Microwave oscillators in a $399 mini synth - YouTube Watch On

Released late last year, Waldorf Protein puts '90s-inspired wavetable synthesis into a budget compact synth.

Rising from the ashes of PPG, Waldorf is the company that brought wavetable synthesis to the masses. Following a run of high-end digital synths such as Quantum and Iridium, Protein is the most affordable Waldorf synth we've seen in some time – landing with a street price of £299/$399/€329.

It also reaches right back into the company's heritage, with a synth engine based around the original ASIC oscillators of the early-'90s Microwave 1.

In our hands-on video, MusicRadar's Si Truss and Simon Arblaster explore how to make a simple patch and why Protein is a compact synth worth getting excited about.