Waldorf Protein hands-on: Four layers, '90s wavetables & MPE in a $399 mini synth
Waldorf's latest puts the wavetable oscillators of the Microwave into a compact and affordable instrument – is this be the best new budget synth?
Released late last year, Waldorf Protein puts '90s-inspired wavetable synthesis into a budget compact synth.
Rising from the ashes of PPG, Waldorf is the company that brought wavetable synthesis to the masses. Following a run of high-end digital synths such as Quantum and Iridium, Protein is the most affordable Waldorf synth we've seen in some time – landing with a street price of £299/$399/€329.
It also reaches right back into the company's heritage, with a synth engine based around the original ASIC oscillators of the early-'90s Microwave 1.
In our hands-on video, MusicRadar's Si Truss and Simon Arblaster explore how to make a simple patch and why Protein is a compact synth worth getting excited about.
I'm the Managing Editor of Music Technology at MusicRadar and former Editor-in-Chief of Future Music, Computer Music and Electronic Musician. I've been messing around with music tech in various forms for over two decades. I've also spent the last 10 years forgetting how to play guitar. Find me in the chillout room at raves complaining that it's past my bedtime.
