MusicRadar hands-on: Teenage Engineering PO-32 Tonic

Simon Arblaster and Si Truss demo and discuss Teenage Engineering’s latest Pocket Operator, the PO-32 Tonic.

Here are our first impressions of the pocket-sized drum machine that hooks-up rather nicely to Sonic Charge’s MicroTonic drum synth plugin.

