MusicRadar hands-on: DOD Carcosa Fuzz & KHDK Scuzz Box pedals

In the first of a new video series for MusicRadar, we've got down and dirty with two of the most talked-about fuzzes on the market right now: the DOD Carcosa Fuzz and KHDK Scuzz Box.

As you'll see from the clip, we put the pedals through their paces using a Fender American Professional Stratocaster HSS and a Vox AC15.

Until next time, let us know your thoughts - we'll be back very soon indeed...

