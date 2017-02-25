KHDK Scuzz Box review

From Kirk Hammett's KHDK stable, the Scuzz Box offers two very different modes (Fuzz and Scuzz).

Fuzz is much like any germanium fuzz (think Hendrix-era Fuzz Face), giving great dynamic tones that clean up nicely with your guitar's volume, while the tone and deep knobs act more as high- and low-cuts respectively.

Where it really comes into its own however, is on the Scuzz setting. This gives you a gated velcro fuzz tone with hint of octave/bit-crushed effects, but never becomes thin and grating in the top-end like some more extreme fuzzes can.

There's also a buffer switch that's really handy for reducing interference when used in conjunction with other pedals or long cables.