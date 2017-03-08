MusicRadar hands-on: Squier Affinity Series Jazzmaster HH & Bullet Mustang HH

Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster demo and discuss two of Squier’s latest dual-humbucker Offset guitars, the Affinity Series Jazzmaster HH and Bullet Mustang HH.
Check out our first impressions of these two budget guitars, which certainly offer a lot of bang for your buck.
