MusicRadar hands-on: Squier Affinity Series Jazzmaster HH & Bullet Mustang HH

Michael Astley-Brown and Simon Arblaster demo and discuss two of Squier’s latest dual-humbucker Offset guitars, the Affinity Series Jazzmaster HH and Bullet Mustang HH.

Check out our first impressions of these two budget guitars, which certainly offer a lot of bang for your buck.

MORE INFO: NAMM 2017: Squier unveils 5 affordable Offset electric guitars

In case you missed it, take a look at the first episode of the hands-on series, where both the DOD Carcosa Fuzz and KHDK Scuzz Box were taken for a spin.

