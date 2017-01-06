NAMM 2017: Squier unveils 5 affordable Offset electric guitars

NAMM 2017: Following the launch of Fender's new Offset line in October, we did wonder whether any even more affordable models would be in the offing - cue Squier's own line of Offsets, with prices ranging from £120 to £345.

The range comprises four takes on the Jazzmaster - including a pair of hardtails, a baritone and a more traditional model - as well as a ludicrously attainable Mustang.

All the guitars are available now and we'll have reviews very soon, but until then, join us in a closer look…