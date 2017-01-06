NAMM 2017: Squier unveils 5 affordable Offset electric guitars
Introduction
NAMM 2017: Following the launch of Fender's new Offset line in October, we did wonder whether any even more affordable models would be in the offing - cue Squier's own line of Offsets, with prices ranging from £120 to £345.
The range comprises four takes on the Jazzmaster - including a pair of hardtails, a baritone and a more traditional model - as well as a ludicrously attainable Mustang.
All the guitars are available now and we'll have reviews very soon, but until then, join us in a closer look…
Squier Deluxe Jazzmaster ST
Squier's new take on the Deluxe Jazzmaster packs the same dual-circuit rhythm and lead switching as the original, but features a stop tailpiece, for those who aren't such big fans of the vibrato system.
Pickups are own-brand Jazzmaster single coils, while the basswood body is finished in a tasty Candy Apple Red, paired with a gold anodized aluminium scratchplate - we're pleased to note the maple neck features a satin finish, too.
Very cool, this, but if you must have that trem, Squier also has…
Squier Deluxe Jazzmaster with Tremolo
Tada! This one's as per the stoptail version, but features the classic Jazzmaster tremolo and bridge setup.
Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster
Tuned A to A, this low-strung Jazz is notable for its 30” scale length, which should provide improved tuning stability over regular 25.5” scales.
The Baritone Jazz is packing Duncan Designed JM101B single coils with Alnico 5 magnets, while switching is narrowed down to volume, tone and a three-way selector.
With a modern C shape and 9.5” radius, the maple neck promises a contemporary playing experience, while the Transparent Black-finished basswood body echoes the sentiment.
On spec, this looks to be very similar to the company's impressive 2014 Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster, minus the divisive Antigua Burst finish. We have high hopes, then.
Squier Bullet Mustang HH
Like the original '60s Offsets, Squier's new Mustang is seriously affordable, but has been pimped out with a pair of humbuckers to appeal to aspiring Kurt Cobains.
A modern C-shaped maple neck with rosewood fingerboard aims to provide accessible playability, as do the six-saddle hardtail bridge and short scale length.
Available in Black or Imperial Blue, this could be a cracking starter guitar for the alternative-minded player, we reckon.
Squier Affinity Series Jazzmaster HH
Bringing to mind Fender's pricey Jim Root Jazzmaster, this stripped-back model ditches the Jazz's idiosyncrasies in favour of a pair of humbuckers, six-saddle hardtail bridge and three-position selector/volume/tone setup.
It's matched by an alder body in Arctic White or Black finishes, as well as a C-shaped maple neck with rosewood fingerboard and 12” radius.
This could be an ideal modding platform for players who love the offset shape but would rather do without the trem and switching.