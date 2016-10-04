Fender introduces 5 new Offset Duo-Sonic and Mustang guitars and basses

These were teased back at Summer NAMM, but The Big F has made it official: more Offsets are on their way, with the launch of brand-new Mustang and Duo-Sonic designs at affordable-ish price points.

The new models comprise the Duo-Sonic, Mustang, Duo-Sonic HS, Mustang 90 and Mustang Bass, all of which feature trademark asymmetrical body shapes, short 24” (30” for the Mustang Bass) scale lengths and hardtail bridges for easy playability, as well as a range of pickup options.

Read more: u-he Twangström

Making a serious play for the indie market - or anyone who 'defies definition' - Fender has tapped Bully, Panic! At The Disco, Judah And The Lion and Warpaint to promote the range, as you can see in the video above.

We're liking the looks of these a lot, even if they're a lot more wallet-friendly in the US. Nonetheless, all are available imminently. Read on for the full lowdown from Fender…