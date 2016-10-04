Fender introduces 5 new Offset Duo-Sonic and Mustang guitars and basses
Joining the Offset
These were teased back at Summer NAMM, but The Big F has made it official: more Offsets are on their way, with the launch of brand-new Mustang and Duo-Sonic designs at affordable-ish price points.
The new models comprise the Duo-Sonic, Mustang, Duo-Sonic HS, Mustang 90 and Mustang Bass, all of which feature trademark asymmetrical body shapes, short 24” (30” for the Mustang Bass) scale lengths and hardtail bridges for easy playability, as well as a range of pickup options.
Making a serious play for the indie market - or anyone who 'defies definition' - Fender has tapped Bully, Panic! At The Disco, Judah And The Lion and Warpaint to promote the range, as you can see in the video above.
We're liking the looks of these a lot, even if they're a lot more wallet-friendly in the US. Nonetheless, all are available imminently. Read on for the full lowdown from Fender…
Fender Duo-Sonic
PRESS RELEASE: Since its debut in the '50s, the Duo-Sonic has become an underground sensation, helping to create alternative music in the New York City clubs. Now, with updated features, the guitar includes a pair of Duo-Sonic single-coil pickups in the bridge and neck positions, master volume/tone controls, and a three-way pickup switch.
The 24” scale, 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and the “C”-shaped maple neck are ideal for players with smaller hands. The six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with bent steel saddles increases sustain and enhances the upper harmonics.
The body design is also smaller than traditional Fender size, making it comfortable for smaller players or those who have energetic stage performances.
Finishes: Artic White, Capri Orange & Torino Red
Fender Duo-Sonic HS
PRESS RELEASE: The Duo-Sonic HS is a modernized version of the classic instrument originally released in 1956. Offering one Duo-Sonic single-coil neck pickup and one Duo-Sonic humbucking bridge pickup with coil selection, this guitar has a crisp and pristine voice.
The 24” scale length, 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and the “C”-shaped maple neck are comfortable for all playing styles and ideal for players with smaller hands or those who use extended chord forms. The six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge allows for increased sustain while the bent steel saddles add some punch to the players’ tone.
The smaller body design is also ideal for smaller players or those who play an energetic stage performance.
Finishes: Black, Surf Green and Daphne Blue
Fender Mustang
PRESS RELEASE: Since the '60s the Mustang model has been a popular model seen on stages and in studios and in the hands of trend-setting players ranging from Nirvana to The 1975.
Upgraded features in the smaller-body guitar include two Mustang single-coil pickups in the bridge and neck positions, master volume/tone controls and a conventional three-way pickup switch.
Other offerings include a 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and a “C”-shaped maple neck, which is ideal for those payers with smaller hands.
The six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge features adjustable bent steel saddles to assist with perfecting intonation. The instrument’s 24” scale also adds warmth and thickness to the guitar’s tone.
Finishes: Olympic White, Black and Olive
Fender Mustang 90
PRESS RELEASE: The Mustang 90 offers a distinctive take on a classic model with upgraded features, unique aesthetics and heavy Fender sound.
Features include a pair of Mustang MP-90 pickups, master volume/tone controls, and a conventional three-way pickup switch. Topped by a 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, the “C”-shaped maple neck is comfortable for all playing styles.
The six-saddle string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with bent steel saddles helps create spot-on intonation while the 24” scale adds warmth and thickness to the guitar’s tone.
Designed with a smaller body, this guitar is a great fit for those with smaller frames and energetic stage performances.
Finishes: Olympic White, Torino Red and Silver
Fender Mustang Bass PJ
PRESS RELEASE: The updated version of the short-scale underground bass, adds the power of Fender’s venerable P Bass and J Bass pickups to the traditional Mustang design for flexible, heavy bass tone.
The Mustang Bass PJ features master volume and tone controls, along with a conventional three-way pickup switch. The 30” scale and “C”-shaped maple neck with a 9.5”-radius make playing more comfortable for smaller-statured players.
This bass’s smaller body is also great for energetic stage performances with its reduced-weight design.
Finishes: Olympic White, Torino Red and Sonic Blue
For more info, head on over to Fender.