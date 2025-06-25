“I had a raincoat with a squiggly design on the back and I thought it would cool on a guitar”: Strandberg and Plini team up for signature version of Boden Standard with glow-in-the-dark Mirage graphic finish

Strandberg and Australian prog-guitar maestro Plini have teamed up for a new signature guitar that applies a glow-in-the-dark graphic finish to his custom-spec Boden Standard.

The Boden Standard NX 6 Plini Edition Mirage is a limited edition model, headless as per the Swedish electric guitar brand’s style, and if it looks familiar then that’s because it was first unveiled at NAMM 2025, and there was a limited preorder batch that shipped in May, complete with a signed copy of Plini’s Mirage EP from which it takes its name and artwork. But now it’s officially out, what is it?

“It’s based on the Boden Standard, so it has got a lot of the same features as that, but with my pickup configuration, a three-way switch, a tremolo and just a volume knob – no tone knob,” says Plini. “I guess the most special part is the graphic, which is based on my most-recent EP, Mirage.”

The idea, however, predates Mirage by a long way. Plini got the idea for the graphic from his wardrobe.

“I had a raincoat with a squiggly design on the back and I thought it would cool on a guitar, so I Photoshopped it, sent it to [Ola Strandberg] and said, ‘Can we do something like this?” he says. And Ola Strandberg said, “yes” and here we are.

That graphic certainly looks cool on the Black Granite paint job. The guitar itself has got a lot of future-forward specs you’d expect from Strandberg. The headless design is the big talking point but it’s the EndurNeck that’s most groundbreaking – as in, it pretty much throws neck shape orthodoxy out of the window in favour of an ergonomics-first approach.

It is fashioned from roasted maple, reinforced with carbon fibre, and bolted to the meranti body with an unobtrusive joint. These are high-performance instruments; Ola Strandberg wants you – and Plini – to reach all of the notes on the fingerboard.

Elsewhere, you’ve got the 20” radius Ebonol fingerboard – a synthetic alternative to ebony also known as ‘XXX Paper Phenolic’ – and 24 Jescar stainless steel frets, custom Strandberg OEM humbuckers at the bridge and neck, and Strandberg’s EGS Rev7B tremolo.

The glow-in-the-dark details do not begin and end with the Mirage graphic finish; you’ve also got Luminlay side dot markers to aid fretboard navigation, and a custom Luminlay moon inlay at the 12th fret to, well, to make the guitar look even more cool.

If you want to know more about Plini and the modded Strandberg he has been playing lately, check out MusicRadar's conversation with Plini from ArcTanGent 2024.

What you do need to know is that the Mirage edition is priced $1,999, it’s limited edition, and you can see more and order it from Strandberg. Price includes a gig bag.