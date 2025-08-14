Left-handed guitarists have been overlooked for too long, but Thomann’s up to 20% off Lefty Deals sale changes that

Left-handed guitar players are no doubt the most underserved part of our guitar community, so it’s about time they got a sale to call their own . With up to 20% off a range of left-handed electric guitars , acoustic guitars , and bass guitars at Thomann, there’s finally some savings just for the southpaw guitar players.

To celebrate International Left-Handers Day, the German retailer has seen fit to slash the prices of loads of left-handed guitars that will cover all styles. The sale isn’t around for long though, with the savings due to end on the 15th of August. That means left-handed guitarists need to act quickly if they want to take advantage!

I’ve had a look through the entire sale to see what’s available, and I was actually surprised at how many big brands are represented. You can save on Gibson, PRS, Schecter, Strandberg, Reverend, and plenty more, making it a great opportunity to bag a lefty guitar for less.

The first guitar to catch my eye in the sale was the Gibson Les Paul Special in TV Yellow, which has got a nice £113 discount in the sale . Packing two P-90s, you’ll get plenty of articulation in your tone, and using the volume and tone knobs delivers superb edge of breakup tones.

It’s a great-looking instrument, and I really love the stripped-back look of an LP Special. It’s really well put together, and the neck profile is a nice balance between slinky and thicker, making it great for playing rock and blues.

Thomann Lefty deals: Save up to 20%

Left-handed guitarists finally have a sale to call their own over at Thomann, where you can bag a massive up to 20% off a huge range of electric, acoustic, and bass guitars. With big brands like Gibson, Schecter, PRS, Strandberg, Reverend, and more, it’s the best sale we’ve seen that’s exclusively for left-handed guitarists. Read more ▼

If you’re more of a Fender fan, unfortunately, there aren’t any guitars from the big ‘F’ in the sale, but you can get your hands on this Sire Larry Carlton T7TV T-style for a lot less than the usual price. It’s got a massive £126 reduction , making an already great value guitar even better.

Two ceramic single-coil pickups offer a slightly hotter tone, which pairs nicely with the resonance of the chambered ash body. The bridge is the classic ‘ash-tray- T-style with three brass saddles, so expect plenty of twanginess from it. You also get a set of Sire locking tuners, which combined with the hardtail bridge, will make this rock solid in terms of stability.

Finally, for those who want the tones of an S-style guitar but aren’t necessarily wanting to go the standard route, the PRS SE Silver Sky has got a cool £52 discount in the sale . Coming in a beautiful purple paint job, the Silver Sky has become one of PRS’s most popular guitars for good reason.