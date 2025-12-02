If you were wondering if the deals aren't as good this year, then this saving on Ableton Push 3 Standalone is all the proof you need
Get a huge $440 off the Live Control Surface, but is it better than last year?
Ask anyone whether they believe the deals for Black Friday/Cyber Monday aren't as good as they used to be, and there’s likely to be a consensus on that very idea.
I cross-checked our deal articles from 2024 with some of the big reductions on music gear this year, and it would seem that the evidence corroborates this. One of the big deals both this year and in 2024 is the Ableton Push 3 Standalone edition. Last year’s savings were an eye-watering $500, while this year, the reduction is only $360.
- Save $440 on Ableton Push 3 Standalone: Live 12 Suite Edition
- Get $360 off and Ableton Push 3 Standalone at Sweetwater
Now, while it may seem that you’re not getting as good a deal as last year, fear not. Despite the smaller reduction, the list price has also come down from last year, so you’re actually getting a better deal after all.
None of this really matters, of course, because if you’re in the market for a new Ableton Push instrument, now is the time to get your hands on one. The deals at Sweetwater this year also extend to the bundled versions, so if you’re looking at getting Push 3 Standalone and Live 12 Suite, then you could score yourself a saving of $440.
And if you're wondering why I'm not making a song and dance out of the Control Surface version, well, it's purely because it's not as good a deal this year, but there is still money off, nonetheless: now $799, was
$999
Should you be in the market for Live 12 in its many forms, then my colleague, Matt Mullen, has done all the hard work, so I don't have to. Check out these deals on all pricing tiers of Ableton Live 12.
Remember, these deals are only live on Sweetwater for another two days, so you'd better hurry!
If you're looking to fully upgrade your Live life, then the Push 3 Standalone: Live 12 Suite Edition is the best one to get and offers the biggest savings. This is by far the best deal of the lot, considering that buying both Push and Live separately, even with their respective savings, will still cost you nearly $2K.
If you already have Live and only require the hardware, then my advice is still to go for the Standalone version, as it's still cheaper than buying the controller version with the upgrade kit by about $40.
It might not be the lowest price we've ever seen on the controller version of Ableton Push 3, but it's still the best one we've found this Cyber Weekend. If you absolutely cannot afford the standalone version this year, then this is your best option and hopefully, you can find a deal on the upgrade kit at a later time
So, you bought a Push 3 Control Surface in last year's sales event, thinking you would upgrade it to the standalone version the following year?! Welcome back, and I am pleased to inform you that you have made an excellent choice in waiting it out. Sweetwater's deals on Push 3 also extend to the Upgrade Kit, so you're finally free to go untethered with Live.
Suite is the top-tier version of Ableton Live, giving you access to all 20 of Live's software instruments, 58 audio effects, 14 MIDI effects and 71GB of additional content. Highlights that you won't find in Standard or Intro include Meld, a bitimbral and MPE-enabled synth introduced in Live 12, and Roar, an exciting new multiband saturation effect that's capable of everything from subtle colouration to wildly modulated, feedback-laced distortion. Suite gives you Max for Live, too.
