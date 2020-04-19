The 10 best Stratocasters 2020: our pick of the best Fender Stratocasters

Buying a guitar online (Image credit: Getty/DmyTo) Concerned about buying a guitar online without playing it first? You needn’t be. Online music instrument retailers like Thomann, Guitar Center, Sweetwater and Musician’s Friend offer hassle-free returns as standard, so you can purchase a guitar, play it in the comfort and privacy of your home and, if it’s not for you, send it back with ease. Most offer between 30-45 days to return an item, as long as it’s in original condition.

1954 was a big year for cool stuff. Elvis Presley released his first single. Iconic British comedy series Hancock's Half Hour made its debut on the wireless. Oh, and Fender launched a brand new solid body electric guitar called the Stratocaster. Made iconic by doomed rocker Buddy Holly in the '50s, resurrected and ignited by Jimi Hendrix in the late 60s, the Strat has become, arguably, the most popular electric guitar of all time. Now, it's time to get you wrapped around the best Stratocasters available today...

Leo Fender's drawing board was creaking under the weight of innovation in the 1950s. The Telecaster (nee Broadcaster) the first commercially available solid body electric guitar was already well established by '54. Yet some punters wanted more: three electric guitar pickups instead of two; a usable vibrato; and a less slab like body. The Stratocaster ticked all of those boxes and has been in production ever since.

66 years on, there are currently over 70 Strat models available, not including the numerous Custom Shop editions. That's why you need our handy guide to the ten best Stratocaster models currently available. We've picked, strummed, posed and whammied. From retro to contemporary, not to mention artist endorsed, if you think all Fender Stratocasters are the same, you're in for a big surprise.

Which are the best Stratocasters right now?

It doesn't matter what budget you’re working with, you're going to get a decent Stratocaster for your cash. That said, a couple of models stand out. For a kickoff, the Fender Player Stratocaster offers a classic look, modern performance, and outstanding value for money. You'll bag one for less than £600/$700 and few competitors can touch it for tone, playability and build quality.

The new Fender American Ultra Stratocaster has been tweaked to make it the most perfectly playable Strat yet, but we're even more smitten by the Tom Morello signature Stratocaster. A compound radius fingerboard (more on that in a minute) and a recessed Floyd Rose vibrato make for outstanding playability and tuning. The slab body and optional 'Soul Power' decal crank up the cool factor to 11.

How to buy the best Stratocaster for you

Before you buy a Fender Strat, we’d recommend sorting out a wishlist. What do you actually want the guitar to do? Do you want vintage looks and feel? Maybe you want something with retro looks combined with bang up-to-date playability?

Here's a few pointers:

Weight Ash bodies are generally lighter than alder or poplar... but not always.

Ash bodies are generally lighter than alder or poplar... but not always. Neck shape '50s spec models usually have fuller feeling necks than '60s or Modern C shape loaded Stratocasters.

'50s spec models usually have fuller feeling necks than '60s or Modern C shape loaded Stratocasters. Fingerboards Maple produces a brighter, snappier tone than rosewood. You can expect some additional warmth from rosewood substitute Indian Laurel. That other rosewood stand in, Pau Ferro, is tougher than the wood it pretends to be. Some of those 'boards can snap like maple.

Maple produces a brighter, snappier tone than rosewood. You can expect some additional warmth from rosewood substitute Indian Laurel. That other rosewood stand in, Pau Ferro, is tougher than the wood it pretends to be. Some of those 'boards can snap like maple. Fingerboard radius The higher the number, the flatter the 'board, the lower the action. Vintage 7.25" radius 'boards are great for chord work but you'll need at least a medium action to achieve choke free bends above the 12th fret. Modern 9.5" radius Fenders are easier on the upper fret noodling. You'll also find 12" radius Strats (Eric Johnson models) and compound radius examples where the flatness runs from 10" to 14". Those guitars will be most welcomed by habitual widdlers and shred monkeys.

The bottom line is, the devil is in the detail. With so many Strats to choose from – and with prices to suit every budget – there's no excuse not to get the right one. You just have to do your homework.

Here’s our top recommendations of the best Fender Stratocasters, ordered by price from budget upwards. Our price comparison software has found the best prices online today, too.

The best Stratocasters available today

(Image credit: Fender)

1. Squier Affinity Stratocaster

It's true. There's a Stratocaster for everyone

Price: $229/£169/€195 | Body: Poplar With Gloss Polyurethane Finish | Neck: Maple With Satin Urethane Finish, Bolt-on | Scale: 25.5" (648 mm) | Fingerboard: Indian Laurel Or Maple | Frets: 21 Medium Jumbo | Pickups: 3 x Standard Single Coil Strat | Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1 (Neck Pickup), Tone 2 (Middle Pickup) | Hardware: Chrome Vintage Style Synchronized Vibrato, Standard Die-Cast Tuners | Left-handed: Yes. Brown Sunburst Only (With Indian Laurel Fingerboard) ** | Finish: 2-colour Sunburst, Black (With Maple Fingerboard); Brown Sunburst, Black, Competition Orange, Race Red, Slick Silver, Surf Green (With Indian Laurel Fingerboard)

Affordable Strat experience

Excellent value for money

Superior Squier Classic Vibe guitars aren't that more expensive

Available is SSS and HSS pickup layouts, the Squier Affinity packs in a lot of Strat goodness for such a low price. Ok, you're never going to mistake every Affinity in a lineup for a USA built Fender but these are serious giggable guitars that'll set you on the road to brand loyalty, just as crafty old Fender intended.

There's a great range of finishes available but the best news is the comfortable C shape neck and option of Indian Laurel or maple 9.5" radius fingerboard. If you like a bright, snappy response, choose maple. Yields get a tad more warmth from the Indian Laurel timber. 21 medium jumbo frets make for a playing experience that punches a few notches above the price tag.

(Image credit: Fender)

2. Squier Classic Vibe '70s Stratocaster HSS

Affordable classic from the era that taste, and build quality, forgot

Price: $399/£369/€379 | Body: Poplar | Neck: Maple With Tinted Gloss Urethane Finish, Bolt-On | Scale: 25.5" (648 mm) | Fingerboard: Indian Laurel Or Maple | Frets: 21 Narrow Tall | Pickups: Fender Designed Alnico Humbucker (Bridge), Fender Designed Alnico Single Coil (Neck/Middle) | Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1(Neck Pickup), Tone 2 (Bridge/Middle Pickups), Five-Way Pickup Selector Switch | Hardware: Nickel Vintage Style Synchronized Vibrato, Vintage Style Tuners | Left-handed: Yes. Black Only (With Maple Fingerboard) | Finish: Walnut (With Indian Laurel Fingerboard); Black (With Maple Fingerboard)

Sexy '70s look without the shoddy build quality

Great spec for the price

Vintage style hardware is tasty

More finish options would be nice

Look, it's no secret that Fender made some of its worst guitars in the 1970s. Anchor heavy bodies, toffee apple thick finishes... it wasn't pretty. Thing is, Fender guitars of the '70s looked really cool. The big CBS headstock shape screams hard rock, funk, leather jackets, getting juiced up on Spangles and hijacking your dad's souped up Ford Cortina.

The Squier Classic Vibe '70s Stratocaster HSS gives you all that old school aesthetic loveliness at an impressively low price. The contoured poplar body plays host to a slim bolt-on maple neck with a tinted gloss finish for an aged vibe. The HSS branding means you get a humbucker in the bridge position and a pair of single coils in the middle and neck slots. A SSS version is available at the same price. Trust us. This guitar is built way better than many of its original '70s American ancestors.

(Image credit: Fender)

The best Stratocaster for Champagne looks and feel for Mountain Dew money...

Price: $699/£599/€599 | Body: Alder With Gloss Polyester Finish | Neck: Maple With Satin Urethane Finish | Scale: 25.5" (648 mm) | Fingerboard: Maple With Gloss Urethane Finish Or Pau Ferro | Frets: 22 Medium Jumbo | Pickups: 3 x Players Series Alnico 5 Strat Single Coils | Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1 (Neck/Middle Pickups), Tone 2 (Bridge Pickup), Five-Way Pickip Selector Switch | Hardware: Nickel/Chrome2-Point Synchronized Vibrato With Bent Steel Saddles, Sealed Tuners | Left-handed: Yes. Black (With Pau Ferro Fingerboard); 3-Colour Sunburst, Capri Orange, Polar White, Tidepool (With Maple Fingerboard) | Finish: 3-Colour Sunburst, Black, Silver ( With Pau Ferro Fingerboard); 3-Colour Sunburst, Black, Buttercream, Capri Orange, Polar White, Tidepool (With Maple Fingerboard)

Hugely playable

Impeccable set of tones

Plays well with dirt

Tuners are a bit stiff

There's a bunch of these Player Strats on offer. You get the standard three single coil loaded item as shown in the pretty picture above. Then there's the same guitar with either a HSS (humbucker/single/single) or HSH (humbucker/single/humbucker) pickup layout for a little more cash. Need more eye candy? The Player Plus Top comes enhanced with a maple veneer top and the choice of a SSS and HSS pickup format. Finally, there's the double locking Floyd Rose vibrato and HSS pickup spec model.

What all these options have in common is a well sorted alder chassis and a slick, satin finish maple neck with a comfortable C profile and easy to navigate Pau Ferro or maple 9.5" radius fingerboard. Even if you can't afford a high price tag Fender, the Player's modern sounding pickups won't leave you feeling shortchanged.

Read the full Fender Player Stratocaster review

(Image credit: Fender)

4. Fender Vintera '50s Stratocaster Modified

Takes you back to the future DeLorean style...

Price: $999/£879/€899 | Body: Alder Or Ash With Gloss Polyester Finish | Neck: Maple With Satin Urethane Finish (Gloss Urethane Headstock Face), Bolt-On | Scale: 25.5" (648 mm) | Fingerboard: Maple With Gloss Urethane Finish | Frets: 21 Medium Jumbo | Pickups: 3 x Vintage Style '50s Single Coil Hot Strat | Controls: Master Volume With S-1 Switch, Tone 1 (Neck/Middle Pickups), Tone 2. (Bridge Pickup), Five-Way Pickup Selector Switch | Hardware: Nickel/Chrome 2-Point Synchronized Vibrato With Vintage Style Stamped Steel Saddles, Vintage Style Locking Tuners | Left-handed: No | Finish: 2-Colour Sunburst, Daphne Blue | Case/Bag?: None

Great build quality

Classic tones

Sensible modern upgrades

Some may prefer the vintage spec un-modified version

You might already know this but the Fender Vintera guitars come in two formats: regular and modified. The idea is you get a vintage looking Strat but you can choose original or modern spec.

Original spec gets you a Soft V profile neck, 21 vintage frets, a 7.25" radius fingerboard, '50s voiced pickups and an old school six point Synchronized vibrato. Modified scores you a Modern C shape neck, 22 medium jumbo frets, a flatter 9.5" radius fingerboard, hotter output pickups and a modern 2-point vibrato unit. The latter guitar also has the S-1 switch for expanded tonal range.

Which one's for you? The clue’s in the spec. If you prefer a lower action, a bit more grunt in your dirt channel and more tuning stability, go modified. The locking tuners will make all the difference when you take a dive.

(Image credit: Fender)

The best Stratocaster if you want a US-built guitar on a budget

Price: $1,149/£1,049/€1,066 | Body: Alder With Gloss Polyurethane Finish | Neck: Maple With Satin Urethane Finish, Bolt-On | Scale: 25.5" (648 mm) | Fingerboard: Rosewood Or Maple | Frets: 22 Medium Jumbo | Pickups: 3 x Yosemite Single Coil Stratocaster | Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1 (Neck/Middle Pickups), Tone 2 With Greasebucket Circuit (Bridge Pickup), Five-Way Pickup Selector Switch | Hardware: Nickel/Chrome Vintage Style Synchronized Vibrato, Classic Gear Tuners | Left-handed: No | Finish: Arctic White, Honey Burst (With Rosewood Fingerboard); Penny, Satin Lake Placid Blue (With Maple Fingerboard)

Extra switching options

Great all-rounder playability

Good price for a USA built guitar

Not everyone loves vintage bent steel saddles

The Performer is the most affordable USA built Fender Stratocaster you can buy. The thing is absolutely bursting with features including the Greasebucket tone circuit that allows you to dial out the treble without causing muddiness or losing gain. There's also a push/pull function that gives access to a Tele-style neck and bridge pickup combo, or all three pups engaged. Speaking of pickups. The Yosemite single coils were specifically designed for this model. Note: there's a HSS version in the catalogue with Fender's Double Tap humbucker in the bridge position.

Playability is enhanced with a pleasantly plump Modern C neck profile, 9.5" fingerboard radius, and 22 big ass frets. The neck has satin urethane finish to keep your sticky mitts moving even if the stage lights are melting you down.

Read the full Fender American Performer Stratocaster review

(Image credit: Fender)

6. Fender Tom Morello Stratocaster

This thing's bound to be all the rage...

Price: $1,299/£1,259/€1,444 | Body: Alder | Neck: Maple, Bolt-on | Scale: 25.5" (648 mm) | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 22 | Pickups: Seymour Duncan Hot Rails Strat Humbucker (bridge), Fender Vintage Noiseless Single Coil (Neck/Middle) | Controls: Master Volume (Neck Pickup), Tone 1 (Neck/Middle Pickups), Tone 2. (Bridge Pickup), Five-Way Pickip Selector Switch | Hardware: Nickel/Chrome Recessed Floyd Rose FRT-02000 Double Locking Vibrato, Deluxe Tuners | Left-handed: No | Finish: Black (Optional "Soul Power" Decal Included)

It's high spec all the way

The slab body sets it apart from the Strat pack

Not everyone gets the Floyd Rose thing

Signature models can alienate some…

Yeah, we know. 'F@&k you, I won't do what you tell me!' Fair enough, but you might be missing out on a great guitar. Spec'd by Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and The Nightwatchman guitarist Tom Morello, this new Stratocaster isn't your average rock star vanity project. A lot of thought has gone into the pickup selection, the hardware, and the playability.

The 9.5" to 14" (241mm to 355.6mm) compound fingerboard radius makes for easy chord fretting over the first few frets, and a super low, choke-free action beyond the twelfth fret. The bridge-mounted Seymour Duncan Hot Rails Strat crams a lot of humbucking firepower into its single coil-size frame yet cleans up beautifully when you want to lay off the aural terrorism for bit. The package is completed by a 'Soul Power' and Morello's signature on the headstock. Just so you know who you're, ahem, riffing in the name of...

(Image credit: Fender)

7. Fender American Ultra Stratocaster HSS

This is the modern world...

Price: $1,819/£1919/€1,999 | Body: Alder Or Ash With Gloss Polyurethane Finish | Neck: Maple With Satin Urethane Finish (Gloss Urethane Headstock Face) | Scale: 25.5" (648 mm) | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 22 Medium Jumbo | Pickups: Ultra Double Tap Humbucker (Bridge), Ultra Noiseless Hot Strat Single Coil (Neck/Middle) | Controls: Master Volume With S-1 Switch, Tone 1 (Neck/Middle Pickups), Tone 2. (Bridge Pickup), Five-Way Pickip Selector Switch | Hardware: Nickel/Chrome 2-Point Deluxe Synchronized Vibrato, Deluxe Locking Tuners | Left-handed: No | Finish: Arctic Pearl, Texas Tea, Ultraburst (With Maple Fingerboard); Cobra Blue, Ultraburst (With Rosewood Fingerboard)

It's the Strat for modern times

Incredible range of tones on tap

Still has that classic Strat curb appeal

Vintage cats won't approve

The Ultra couldn't look cuter if it was wearing an Easter bonnet and licking a big lollipop. Look a bit closer however and you'll see this thing is the guitar equivalent of a muscle car. Fender has tweaked and tuned this thing to be the best playing Strat since whenever. Extra contouring on the back of the body gives access all areas, er, access for your fretting hand. A 10" - 14" fingerboard radius offers a combo of old school chording comfort and super slick above octave noodling.

Modern sounding pickups work in cahoots with custom spec wiring including a treble bleed to prevent muddy tone when you dial back the volume. Fender's S-1 switch is also present to add more tonal options. We'd expect to see a nitrocellulose finish at this price but Fender has chosen harder wearing polyurethane and urethane for the body and neck. This guitar isn't about recreating the past.

(Image credit: Fender)

From surf's up to Woodstock this has it covered...

Price: $1,949/£1,699/€1,659 | Body: Alder With Gloss Nitrocellulose Finish | Neck: Maple With Gloss Nitrocellulose Finish, Bolt-On | Scale: 25.5" (648 mm) | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 21 Vintage Tall | Pickups: 3 x Pure Vintage '65 Gray Bottom Single Coil Strat | Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1 (Neck Pickup), Tone 2. (Bridge/Middle Pickups) | Hardware: Nickel/Chrome Pure Vintage Synchronized Vibrato, Pure Vintage Single Line Fender Deluxe Tuners | Left-handed: Yes. Olympic White Only | Finish: Shell Pink, Olympic White, 3-Colour Sunburst

Classic take on the Strat

Great neck shape

Versatile sounds

Some examples may be a little weighty

Back in the mid '60s, Fender began installing some of its lowest output pickups into Teles and Strats. These pups are described by tone junkies as "Gray Bottom" single coils. Why? Well, Sherlock... if you turn them upside down, they're grey... on the bottom. The upshot of all this lack of output was tone, lots of sweet tone. You can really hear the wood of the guitar with these pups. And you'll find a repro set of '65 Gray Bottoms on the Fender American Original 60s Stratocaster.

This model doesn't so much replicate a given year as the whole decade itself. The major concession to modern times is the 9.5" fingerboard radius. Aside from that, this guitar represents the best if it's era with accurate Pure Vintage hardware and your classic Olympic White as one of three available nitrocellulose finishes.

Read the full Fender American Original 60s Stratocaster review

(Image credit: Fender)

9. Fender Eric Johnson Signature Stratocaster Thinline

Another hollow victory for Fender. Ok, semi-hollow...

Price: $1,699/£2,089/€2,299 | Body: Semi Hollow Alder With Gloss Nitrocellulose Finish | Neck: Maple With Gloss Nitrocellulose Finish, Bolt-On | Scale: 25.5" (648 mm) | Fingerboard: Maple | Frets: 21 Medium Jumbo | Pickups: 3 x Specially Voiced Eric Johnson Single Coil With Countersunk Mounting Screws | Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1 (Neck Pickup), Tone 2 (Bridge Pickup), Five-Way Pickup Selector Switch | Hardware: Nickel/Chrome Vintage Style Synchronized Vibrato, Vintage Style Staggered Tuners | Left-handed: No | Finish: Vintage White, 2-Colour Sunburst | Case/Bag?: Hard Case

Eric Johnson spec'd it

Lightweight and resonant

It's seriously pretty

It's hard to fault this one

If you had to trust one guitar geek to talk you through what makes the perfect Stratocaster, say hello to Texan jazz fusion legend Mr Eric Johnson. The Stratocaster Thinline isn't Johnson's first signature Fender but it is the most radical. This model teams the iconic contoured Strat body shape with the semi-hollow construction of a Telecaster Thinline. The result is a lightweight, highly resonant guitar that Fender describes as "tonal nirvana".

In other news, the neck's big thing is its ultra-comfortable '57 V shape. The Gibson-style 12" fingerboard radius is definitely not vintage correct but it does allow for a lower string action and choke-free bending above the 12th fret. Add in a trio of pickups that Johnson helped perfect and you'll see that the Strat can still break new ground after 60 odd years on the job.

Read the full Fender Eric Johnson Signature Stratocaster Thinline review

(Image credit: Fender)

10. Fender Parallel Universe Volume II Strat Jazz Deluxe

It's a Stratocaster, Jim, but not as we know it...

Price: $2,299/£2,189/€2,399 | Body: Alder With Flame Maple Top And Gloss Nitrocellulose Finish | Neck: Rosewood With Satin Nitrocellulose Finish | Scale: 25.5" (648 mm) | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 22 Narrow Tall | Pickups: 3 x Fender Custom Shop Texas Special Single Coil Strat | Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone, Five-Way Pickip Selector Switch | Hardware: Nickel/Chrome 2-Point Synchronized Vibrato With Bent Steel Saddles, Classic Gear Tuners | Left-handed: No | Finish: Transparent Faded Seafoam Green

Look at the spec list!

The rosewood neck is a real selling point

Delicious finish

Selling it on might be a tall order

Yeah, something's not quite right here. That body looks suspiciously like a Fender Jazzmaster. Welcome to the world of the Parallel Universe Volume II guitars. A sequel to 2018's 'Marmite' range of oddball DNA splices, this latest batch makes flesh guitars that never actually were. That's why our Strat Jazz Deluxe has the body and neck of a Jazzmaster, and the pickups and vibrato of our old mate the Strat.

If you've not scuttled off in horror, cast an eye over this guitar's impressive spec sheet. The body is alder capped with a flame maple top. The neck is solid rosewood. Not just the fingerboard. The whole thing. The Custom Shop Texas Special single coils have more bite than a shark sandwich when the overdrive is engaged, yet are all sweetness and light if you happen to, for a few minutes at least, decide to play clean.