The 8 best blues guitars 2019: budget-spanning electric guitars for budding Joe Bonamassas

Chicago blues giant Muddy Waters’ first 'guitar' was a length of wire nailed to the side of his shack in Mississippi. He played slide on it with a rusty bolt.

Of course, these days, apprentice blues guitar icons like you don't have to go 'round the houses to land a great six-string. We've done the legwork for you to uncover the very best guitars for blues.

Vintage icons, modern classics, wild cards, not to mention a Fender Telecaster that changed the world. We've picked eight killer guitars to suit a wide range of budgets... and each and every one excels at electric blues.

What is the best blues guitar?

(Image credit: Fender)

When it comes to the best blues guitars at an affordable price we can't see past the new Fender Vintera range. In addition to the sublime ‘70s Stratocaster featured in this guide, the Vintera Series offers up beautifully made repros of other classic Fender models, too.

We recommend that you paw at the various ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s era Strats and Teles on offer. Just make sure the 70s Stratocaster we've fallen in lust with gets some attention. The big CBS-era headstock does its bit to promote sustain. The pickups are slightly hotter than the ‘50s and ‘60s models which overdrive freaks will love.

Today's best Fender Vintera '70s Stratocaster Maple Fingerboard deals $806.99 View $949.99 View $949.99 View $949.99 View

Best blues guitars: buy the right one for you

There are two ways to approach buying a guitar for blues. First, get your hands on what your hero plays. If you love Texas blues behemoth Stevie Ray Vaughan's sound you're probably going to end up with a Fender Stratocaster.

He may have passed away in 1990 but SRV's single coil pickup-fuelled hot Strat sound is still as popular as it gets in contemporary electric blues.

The second approach is to explore a bunch of guitars to find out what you like. It's the thrill of the chase. At the very least you'll want to compare guitars with single coil and humbucking pickups.

As a general rule of thumb, Fender-style single coil pickups offer excellent note clarity no matter how much overdrive or distortion you kick in. They also sound exceptionally sweet through an amp's clean channel. Check out Jimi Hendrix' tone on Little Wing for the ultimate single coil blues sound.

While Gibson-style humbucking pickups can sound a tad muddier when exposed to a lot of distortion, the upside is a fatter tone. They also suffer from less background noise than single coils. That's what they were originally designed for. They 'buck' the hum…

Scale length is another consideration. This is the distance between the guitar's bridge and its top nut, the slotted slice of bone or plastic near the first fret. Fender guitars have a 25.5" scale. Gibson models come in at 24.75".

What's the difference? Well, Fender Stratocasters and Telecasters have a tightly defined 'twang' in the bottom strings. The extra tension of the 25.5" scale is also good news for tuning stability.

Your classic Gibson Les Paul has a deeper tone, offers easier string bending for blues - even with heavier strings - but can suffer from tuning issues. Both setups have their pros and cons. The fun part is finding out which you like best. Not sure where to start? Our best blues guitar guide should help.

The best blues guitars you can buy right now

(Image credit: Fender)

1. Fender Vintera '70s Stratocaster

A vintage spec blues tool for less than a grand...

Launch price: £739/€803/$899 | Body: Ash | Neck: Maple | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Maple | Frets: 21 | Pickups: 3x Vintage-Style 70s Single-Coil Strat | Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1 (neck pickup), Tone 2 (middle pickup), five-way pickup selector blade switch | Hardware: Nickel/Chrome ‘Synchronized’ vibrato, vintage style tuners | Left-handed: N/A | Finish: Aged Natural, Mocha, Sienna Sunburst

Fantastic price

Big Hendrix-style headstock

Top build quality, finish and tone

Not much

Fender's New Mexican-built Vintera Series offers a lineup of vintage spec classics at affordable prices. The 70s Stratocaster is a favourite thanks to its big headstock - as loved by blues nuts like Jimi Hendrix and Walter Trout.

The 1970s was not a great period for Fender quality control. Despite the fact that original examples are becoming increasingly more expensive, tone and build quality can be hit and miss. The Vintera brings that era to life with way more consistent build quality and finish.

The three vintage-voiced single coil pickups transport you back to the ‘70s like an episode of Life On Mars. Every classic Strat tone is on offer, including those Jimi-flavoured 'in between' sounds.

Right now, this is the best blues guitar you can buy for the money.

Watch our Fender Vintera Series video demo

(Image credit: Gibson)

2. Gibson Les Paul Standard '50s

A descendent of what many consider the best blues guitar ever...

Launch price: £1,999/€2,099/$2,499 | Body: Mahogany with maple top | Neck: Mahogany | Scale: 24.75" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 22 | Pickups: 2x Gibson Burstbucker humbuckers | Controls: 2x volume, 2x tone, three-way pickup selector toggle switch | Hardware: Nickel ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge and aluminium stop tailpiece, vintage-style tuners with tulip buttons | Left-handed: N/A | Finish: Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Tobacco Burst, Gold Top

A guitar of considerable pedigree

Pleasingly beefy neck

Old school British tone

A pricier option

When it comes to the best blues guitars, some swear by Fenders, while others consider the Les Paul Standard the cream of the crop. The latest Standard ‘50s ticks every box on that iconic spec sheet. The body is mahogany with a maple cap. The mahogany neck is glued in place. A rosewood fingerboard plays host to 22 chubby frets. Tick!

Gibson hasn't really broken the mould with this LP, and that's music to our ears. It didn't need fixing. There's the usual exceptional sustain on tap, and the beefier ‘50s neck is a joy to play.

As expected, the Les Paul Standard '50s comes loaded with a pair of humbuckers for proper old school British tone as obsessed over by self-proclaimed blues geek Joe Bonamassa.

Read the Gibson Les Paul Standard ‘50s review

(Image credit: Fender)

3. Fender Jimmy Page Mirror Telecaster

The guitar that helped British blues climb the stairway to rock nirvana

Launch price: £2,349/€2,599/$2,499 | Body: 2-piece Ash | Neck: Maple | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 21 | Pickups: 2x Fender Jimmy Page Custom '59 Tele | Controls: Master Volume, master tone, three-way pickup selector blade switch | Hardware: Nickel/Chrome 3-saddle Telecaster bridge with threaded steel saddles, Pure Vintage Fender Deluxe tuners | Left-handed: N/A | Finish: White Blonde

Exceptional playability

Plenty of grunt

Cool stick-on 'mirrors'

That price!

Jimmy Page used a '59 Fender Telecaster on the first Led Zeppelin album; and the solo of Stairway To Heaven. The new Jimmy Page Mirror Telecaster replicates that iconic machine. It even comes with shiny stick on discs like Jimmy had when he played the Tele with The Yardbirds.

Playability is exceptional thanks to a medium C profile neck. The guitar is lightweight too. A two-piece ash body sees to that. The noises are provided by a pair of '59 spec pickups. Telecasters of that era had plenty of grunt. That's why Jimmy's Telecaster was often mistaken for a '59 Les Paul on record.

This is easily one of the best blues guitars money can buy. You can stick the optional mirrors on for some reflected glory...

Read the Fender Jimmy Page Mirror Telecaster review

(Image credit: PRS)

4. PRS SE Paul's Guitar

Serious bang for your buck from the other Mr Paul

Launch price: £799/€869/$972 | Body: Mahogany with carved maple top and flame maple veneer | Neck: mahogany | Scale: 25" | Fingerboard: rosewood | Frets: 22 | Pickups: PRS TCI S Treble humbucker (bridge), PRS TCI S Bass humbucker (neck) | Controls: master volume, master tone, three-way pickup selector toggle switch, 2x coil split switches | Hardware: Nickel PRS Stoptail bridge/tailpiece, PRS-designed tuners | Left-handed: N/A | Finish: Amber, Aqua, Fire Red

An affordable PRS

Supremely playable

Produces vintage and modern blues tone

Cheaper blues guitars do exist

The ‘Paul’ mentioned in this SE's model designation is Mr PRS himself, Paul Reed Smith. This model is designed to get you as close as possible to the posh USA-built PRS guitars without the high price tags.

Construction-wise, the SE follows in the classic footsteps of the Les Paul. A mahogany body is topped with maple which is in turn beautified with a veneer (aka thin slice) of flame maple.

The neck features the supremely comfortable PRS ‘Wide Fat’ profile. Chunky frets add to the great playability. The pickups offer a modern take on iconic Gibson PAF humbuckers with access to a range of sweet and savage vintage and modern blues and rock tones.

Read the PRS SE Paul's review

(Image credit: Epiphone)

5. Epiphone Les Paul Standard PlusTop Pro

The only thing smaller than this Les Paul's neck profile is its price tag

Launch price: £499/€542/$607 | Body: Mahogany with AAA Flame Maple veneer | Neck: mahogany | Scale: 24.75" | Fingerboard: Pau Ferro | Frets: 22 | Pickups: Epiphone ProBucker 3 (bridge), Epiphone ProBucker 2 (neck) | Controls: 2x volume, 2x tone, three-way pickup selector toggle switch | Hardware: Nickel LockTone tune-a-matic bridge and stop tailpiece, Grover 18:1 ratio tuners | Left-handed: Heritage Cherry Sunburst only | Finish: Blueberry Burst, Blood Orange, Greenburst, Honeyburst, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Mojave Fade, Trans Blue. Wine Red, Vintage Sunburst, Antique Natural, Cherry, Desertburst, Iced Tea, Trans Black

Slim neck and chunky frets

Loads of finishes available

A versatile machine

Some might find the neck too thin

The genius of the Epiphone Les Paul Standard PlusTop Pro lies below the skin. Yes, it's a fine looking beast, but it's the super-slim neck profile that'll snag many punters. It feels more like a modern rock guitar.

Figure in the chunky frets and dyed in the wool shredders might switch allegiance from pointy widdle machines to their first Les Paul.

This model comes in an incredible range of finishes, and features high spec nickel-plated hardware. Pickups are Epiphone's much respected ProBuckers.

This Les Paul can handle everything from 60s British blues – Eric Clapton, Peter Green – to the high-octane tones of Mr Bonamassa, Gary Moore and Slash, making it one of the best blues guitars for smaller budgets.

Read the Epiphone Les Paul Standard PlusTop Pro review

(Image credit: Gretsch)

6. Gretsch G5655TG Electromatic Center Block Jr

What’s a rock'n'roll guitar doing in a best blues guitars list? Well...

Launch price: £859/€879/$899 | Body: Laminated maple | Neck: maple | Scale: 24.6" | Fingerboard: Laurel | Frets: 22 | Pickups: 2x Gretsch Black Top Broad'Tron humbuckers | Controls: Master Volume, master tone, 2x pickup volumes, three-way pickup selector toggle switch | Hardware: Gold Adjusto-Matic bridge with Licensed Bigsby B70 True Vibrato, die-cast tuners | Left-handed: N/A | Finish: Orange Stain, Cadillac Green, Azure Metallic

Bright sounding guitar

Beefy humbuckers

Made for rockier blues

The look isn’t so synonymous with blues

You know the drill. Only rockabillies play Gretsch guitars, right? Actually, Gretsch gear can handle blues as well as anything else with six strings. The, deep breath, G5655TG Electromatic Center Block Jr features higher output pickups. That makes it more like a contemporary blues rock brute than the classic Gretsch ‘50s throwback.

The G5655TG features a semi-hollow body with a center block to help reduce unwanted feedback. The body is inherently bright sounding thanks to the all-laminate maple construction.

Plugged into an amp, that aforementioned classic Gretsch treble is tempered by the beefy sounding Black Top Broad'Tron humbuckers. Lest we forget that a Gretsch provided the rhythmic backbone to AC/DC for decades. So, yes, this Gretsch can handle different shades of blues...

Read the Gretsch G5655TG Electromatic Center Block Jr review

(Image credit: Danelectro)

7. Danelectro '59XT

Probably the most affordable blues rock icon you'll ever play

Launch price: £649/€706/$789 | Body: composite over a plywood frame | Neck: maple | Scale: 25" | Fingerboard: rosewood | Frets: 21 | Pickups: Twin Lipstick humbucker (bridge), Mosrite style single coil (neck) | Controls: 2x stacked volume and tone, three-way pickup selector toggle switch | Hardware: Nickel Wilkinson vibrato, vintage Kluson style tuners | Left-handed: N/A | Finish: Silver, Dark Burgundy, Dark Aqua, Black

Lightweight body

Crystal-clear blues tones

Awesome shape

Less robust

Despite the fact that Danelectros are built from the kind of stuff you might use to knock up a cheap kitchen, Jimmy Page made them iconic. The 59XT is basically a pimped version of the guitar Page brandished onstage with Led Zeppelin.

The lightweight body is formed from sheets of composite material glued to a plywood frame. What really makes these guitars exceptional however is the pickups. Here you get a fat-sounding twin lipstick tube bridge humbucker paired with a big retro style neck single coil.

Tonally, the 59XT pumps out crystal clear blues, rock and surf tones, not a million miles away from a plump-sounding Telecaster. You get a whole lotta righteous tones, killer playability... and the chance to look as cool as Mr Page.

Read the Danelectro '59XT review

(Image credit: Guild)

8. Guild Newark St Collection S-200 T-Bird

A '60s rare bird rebooted as an affordable modern blues rocker

Launch price: £745/€810/$906 | Body: Mahogany | Neck: mahogany | Scale: 24.75" | Fingerboard: Pau Ferro | Frets: 22 | Pickups: 2x Guild LB-1 mini humbuckers | Controls: bridge pickup on/off, neck pickup on/off, lead/rhythm switch, bass cut switch, 2x volume, 2x tone | Hardware: nickel tune-a-matic bridge and Hagström Vintage Tremar vibrato, Grover Sta-Tite tuners | Left-handed: N/A | Finish: Black, Antique Burst

Distinctive look

Similar in spec to the Gibson SG

Versatile tones

The style won’t be for everyone

The S-200 T-Bird might look like something that dropped from a flying saucer in the 1960s but it certainly deserves its place on this best blues guitar list. Spec-wise, it's actually quite close to the mighty Gibson SG.

The mahogany body and set mahogany neck construction promotes a humongous level of sustain. It's no wonder blues cats like Muddy Waters and Black Key Dan Auerbach played original versions of this six-string eye candy. Fear not. The reboot has all the tone and sustain of its ancestor.

A pair of powerful LB-1 mini humbuckers pull the maximum amount of tone from those timbers. In terms of tonal range, the T-Bird offers everything from 50s Chicago R&B to AC/DC level blues rock.

Read the Guild S-200 T-Bird review

About the author

After 20 years in guitar retail, Ed Mitchell joined Total Guitar as reviews editor. These days he contributes to Guitar World, Total Guitar, Guitarist Magazine, MusicRadar and Classic Rock as a freelance writer and reviewer.