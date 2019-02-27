Review round-up: single-cut electric guitars under $/£1,000

It’s hard to imagine in this post-Led Zeppelin and Appetite For Destruction universe but the Gibson Les Paul was not an overnight success.

In fact, the original single cutaway model was discontinued in the early '60s due to poor sales. The Les Paul was ultimately saved from oblivion when it was rediscovered by Eric Clapton and Peter Green in the mid-'60s.

These days, an original ’59 Les Paul costs the same as nice house. Luckily, we have assembled four modern alternatives that offer some of the looks and performance for the price of a night’s stay in a very nice hotel.

‘Handcrafted in China’ the Epiphone Les Paul Standard PlusTop Pro is an obvious entrant here thanks to its ancestry. The remaining contenders, all hailing from various locations in the Far East, include a descendent of the Les Paul’s original rival (Gretsch G5220 Electromatic Jet BT), a version of the single-cut guitar Gibson tried to kill (PRS SE 245 Standard) and a modern classic from a recently resurrected-brand, the Hamer Monaco.

All these guitars offer great looks, playability and that classic Les Paul twin-humbucker layout. Let’s find out which guitar is the right one for you...