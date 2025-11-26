As a Gibson and Epiphone super fan, I've pulled together the very best offers from around the internet this Black Friday - including $600 off a Les Paul Standard, $300 off the Hendrix Flying V, and so much more

Looking for a new Gibson or Epiphone this Black Friday? Well, I've found hearty discounts on a range of Les Paul, ES-335, Flying V, Theodore and S-200 models

Gibson Les Paul and Theodore Standard
Okay, so Black Friday may not be until the end of the week, but the deals are in full swing, and I think that's pretty exciting. Especially when it means I can score some cracking deals on Gibson and Epiphone gear. Honestly, this year I was totally gobsmacked by the sheer number of brilliant bargains out there. I've managed to find hearty discounts on everything from classic Gibsons to the latest Epiphone signature models and so much more.

As a proper Gibson devotee, I’ve got more than just a soft spot for their instruments. Don’t get me wrong, my collection isn’t all about them, though they do make up a hefty chunk! Out of my 25+ guitar family, a whopping 13 are Gibsons. So you can bet your bottom dollar, the first thing I did when the sales dropped was see what offers were available on my favourite brand.

Now, I’m not one of those snobby guitar folks who look down their noses at Epiphone. No way! I reckon they provide brilliant value for money. The latest line from Epiphone is a total treat, mixing classic styles with some snazzy modern features. Whether you fancy a spot-on replica of a classic Gibson or something a bit quirky, there’s plenty to get excited about. Below, I’ve rounded up a few of my personal faves I stumbled upon while perusing the web.

Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s Plain Top
Save $600
Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s Plain Top: was $2,599 now $1,999 at Sweetwater Sound
Not a fan of flashy flame tops? Well, this might just be the LP of your dreams. This Gibson Les Paul Standard ’60s boasts the classic design that’s kept this solidbody electric guitar relevant for decades, but ditches the flames for an understated Sparkling Burgundy plain top. Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater.

Gibson Theodore Standard
Save $200
Gibson Theodore Standard : was $1,999 now $1,799 at Sweetwater Sound
At first, I wasn't quite won over by this guitar's looks, but once I got my hands on it, everything changed. In person, the shape just made more sense, and to my delight, this guitar is not only incredibly playable but also delivers those classic Gibson tones that we all adore. I actually ended up buying one myself! Save $200 at Sweetwater.

Epiphone Epiphone J-200
Save $300
Epiphone Epiphone J-200: was $999 now $699 at Sweetwater Sound
If you’re seeking big, powerful tones for every shade of quiet and loud strumming, then the J-200 is one of the greatest acoustic guitars there is. It’s super dynamic, so you can play with loads of expression, and it responds really nicely to your picking attack. Save $300 at Sweetwater.  

Epiphone Flying V '70s Silver Burst
Save 21% ($150)
Epiphone Flying V '70s Silver Burst: was $699 now $549 at Guitar Center
This Guitar Center exclusive was released only a matter of weeks ago, and for Black Friday, it's already receiving a hefty $150 discount!

Epiphone ES-335 Figured
Save 15% ($130)
Epiphone ES-335 Figured: was $849 now $719 at Guitar Center
Next up is the gorgeous Epiphone ES-335 Figured. The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily, the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Figured. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of authentic Gibson USA pickups, meaning it not only looks like the real deal but sounds like it, too! Save a whopping $130 at Guitar Center.

Epiphone Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V
Save $300
Epiphone Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Sweetwater Sound
Jimi’s original started life with a sunburst finish before he sprayed it black and hand-painted the ‘Love Drops’ design himself. That brings us neatly to the Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Custom Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V. For us, we think the Love Drops is a great statement guitar. It looks fantastic, plays well, and sounds superb, particularly in the neck position.

Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback
Save $150
Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback: was $799 now $649 at Guitar Center
Guitars don’t come much classier than this limited-edition Inspired By Gibson Epiphone "Tuxedo" Les Paul Custom. Thanks to the Antique Ivory finish, it's a drop-dead stunner, and it’s got the tones to match, which arrive courtesy of the creamy ProBuckers. Its spec sheet has got the DNA of a classic Gibson, but the unique aesthetics will ensure you stand out in a sea of regular old burst-finished Les Pauls.

Epiphone DG-335
Save 23% ($300)
Epiphone DG-335: was $1,299 now $999 at Sweetwater Sound
Grohl’s Gibson has become iconic, and now with the Epiphone replica, you can bag that famous Foos sound at a fraction of the cost. Loaded with Gibson USA pickups, with a Burstbucker 2 in the neck position and Burstbucker 3 in the bridge, there is no better way to nail this famous Grohl tone. Save £300 at Sweetwater.

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar, Guitarist, and Future Music, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and many more.

In a previous life, I worked in music retail, selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.

