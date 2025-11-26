As a Gibson and Epiphone super fan, I've pulled together the very best offers from around the internet this Black Friday - including $600 off a Les Paul Standard, $300 off the Hendrix Flying V, and so much more

Okay, so Black Friday may not be until the end of the week, but the deals are in full swing, and I think that's pretty exciting. Especially when it means I can score some cracking deals on Gibson and Epiphone gear. Honestly, this year I was totally gobsmacked by the sheer number of brilliant bargains out there. I've managed to find hearty discounts on everything from classic Gibsons to the latest Epiphone signature models and so much more.

As a proper Gibson devotee, I’ve got more than just a soft spot for their instruments. Don’t get me wrong, my collection isn’t all about them, though they do make up a hefty chunk! Out of my 25+ guitar family, a whopping 13 are Gibsons. So you can bet your bottom dollar, the first thing I did when the sales dropped was see what offers were available on my favourite brand.

Now, I’m not one of those snobby guitar folks who look down their noses at Epiphone. No way! I reckon they provide brilliant value for money. The latest line from Epiphone is a total treat, mixing classic styles with some snazzy modern features. Whether you fancy a spot-on replica of a classic Gibson or something a bit quirky, there’s plenty to get excited about. Below, I’ve rounded up a few of my personal faves I stumbled upon while perusing the web.

Save $600 Gibson Les Paul Standard '60s Plain Top: was $2,599 now $1,999 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Not a fan of flashy flame tops? Well, this might just be the LP of your dreams. This Gibson Les Paul Standard ’60s boasts the classic design that’s kept this solidbody electric guitar relevant for decades, but ditches the flames for an understated Sparkling Burgundy plain top. Save a whopping $600 at Sweetwater.

Save $200 Gibson Theodore Standard : was $1,999 now $1,799 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ At first, I wasn't quite won over by this guitar's looks, but once I got my hands on it, everything changed. In person, the shape just made more sense, and to my delight, this guitar is not only incredibly playable but also delivers those classic Gibson tones that we all adore. I actually ended up buying one myself! Save $200 at Sweetwater.

Save $300 Epiphone Epiphone J-200: was $999 now $699 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ If you’re seeking big, powerful tones for every shade of quiet and loud strumming, then the J-200 is one of the greatest acoustic guitars there is. It’s super dynamic, so you can play with loads of expression, and it responds really nicely to your picking attack. Save $300 at Sweetwater.

Save 15% ($130) Epiphone ES-335 Figured: was $849 now $719 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Next up is the gorgeous Epiphone ES-335 Figured. The ES-335 is a blues-rock icon, and with that fame comes an eye-watering price tag. Luckily, the Epiphone has you covered with the Epiphone ES-335 Figured. This budget-friendly hollowbody features a set of authentic Gibson USA pickups, meaning it not only looks like the real deal but sounds like it, too! Save a whopping $130 at Guitar Center.

Save $300 Epiphone Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ Jimi’s original started life with a sunburst finish before he sprayed it black and hand-painted the ‘Love Drops’ design himself. That brings us neatly to the Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Custom Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V. For us, we think the Love Drops is a great statement guitar. It looks fantastic, plays well, and sounds superb, particularly in the neck position.

Save $150 Epiphone Les Paul Custom Blackback: was $799 now $649 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Guitars don’t come much classier than this limited-edition Inspired By Gibson Epiphone "Tuxedo" Les Paul Custom. Thanks to the Antique Ivory finish, it's a drop-dead stunner, and it’s got the tones to match, which arrive courtesy of the creamy ProBuckers. Its spec sheet has got the DNA of a classic Gibson, but the unique aesthetics will ensure you stand out in a sea of regular old burst-finished Les Pauls.