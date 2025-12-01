Jeff Beck's 1954 Oxblood Les Paul is the most expensive Les Paul of all time. This Epiphone version comes in at a fraction of the price, and with a further 20% off at Thomann, it may be an irresistible deal for the Jeff Beck aficionado

Back in my university days, I remember chucking on some Jeff Beck with the intention of it being background music while I wrote an assignment. A grave mistake. It was his famous 2007 Ronnie Scott's gig, and having not heard much Jeff Beck before this, I had soon forgotten about the assignment and was transfixed by his other-worldly playing.

I have since accepted that my own playing won't ever get close to what Jeff could do, but Thomann's deal on the Epiphone Jeff Beck 1954 Les Paul Oxblood might help me feel like I'm at least a little bit closer.

Save 20% ($243) Epiphone Jeff Beck 1954 Les Paul Oxblood: was $1,222 now $979 at Thomann Inspired by the most expensive Les Paul of all time, the Epiphone version of Jeff Beck's famous 1954 Oxblood Les Paul comes in at a fraction of the price. Add in a further 20% discount from Thomann, and this guitar may be the perfect fit for someone looking to channel the spirit of the legend himself.

Dubbed the Oxblood due to its brown/black refinish, Jeff Beck's heavily modded 1954 Les Paul is the most expensive Les Paul ever sold at auction, fetching an eye-watering £1,068,500 ($1,315,708).

This Epiphone version sports features inspired by Jeff Beck's model, but comes in at a fraction of the price with Thomann's deal knocking a further 20% off for this Cyber Monday, totalling £979.

Some may find the big neck a little tricky to play, but if you're at home with that and fancy channeling the spirit of the legend himself, this may be a perfect fit.

Shop more Black Friday deals