This Sonic Squier Strat deal proves beginner guitarists have never had it so good

Starting my guitar-playing journey over twenty years ago, I remember my first guitars being pretty rough around the edges. Nowadays, the market is much kinder to beginner fingers, and Fender does a good job of demonstrating this, with a catalogue that boasts a guitar for every budget.

Illustrating what it can do at the affordable end is the company's entry-level brand, Squier. There you will find versions of Fender's iconic guitars aimed at offering excellent value for the budding player.

The entry point into the Fender Squier range is the Sonic series. Given that the Stratocaster is arguably Fender's most iconic guitar, what better place to start than a Squier Sonic version of the Strat?

Walmart's deal currently features the Fender Squier Sonic Stratocaster along with everything else you will need - an amp, a strap, a lead, a tuner, some picks, and a DVD with some hints a tips to get you started, all at a 25% discount, bringing the cost down to $247.99.

The guitar itself sports a comfortable C shape neck profile and a lightweight body to encourage those long practice sessions, as well as a tremolo arm for a little wobble.

Combine this with the Stratocaster's impressive roster of big names such as Eric Johnson, John Frusciante, Jimi Hendrix, and Rory Gallagher, and this Squier Sonic Strat makes for an inspiring place to begin.