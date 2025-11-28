This Sonic Squier Strat deal proves beginner guitarists have never had it so good
Walmart slaps a 25% discount on this Sonic Squier Stratocaster bundle, making an already good deal even better
Starting my guitar-playing journey over twenty years ago, I remember my first guitars being pretty rough around the edges. Nowadays, the market is much kinder to beginner fingers, and Fender does a good job of demonstrating this, with a catalogue that boasts a guitar for every budget.
Illustrating what it can do at the affordable end is the company's entry-level brand, Squier. There you will find versions of Fender's iconic guitars aimed at offering excellent value for the budding player.
The entry point into the Fender Squier range is the Sonic series. Given that the Stratocaster is arguably Fender's most iconic guitar, what better place to start than a Squier Sonic version of the Strat?
As the entry model to the Fender Squier range, the Sonic Stratocaster is built to give the beginner a solid start. This bundle also includes an amplifier, a strap, a lead, a tuner, and a lesson DVD. In short, everything you need to get going.
Walmart's deal currently features the Fender Squier Sonic Stratocaster along with everything else you will need - an amp, a strap, a lead, a tuner, some picks, and a DVD with some hints a tips to get you started, all at a 25% discount, bringing the cost down to $247.99.
The guitar itself sports a comfortable C shape neck profile and a lightweight body to encourage those long practice sessions, as well as a tremolo arm for a little wobble.
Combine this with the Stratocaster's impressive roster of big names such as Eric Johnson, John Frusciante, Jimi Hendrix, and Rory Gallagher, and this Squier Sonic Strat makes for an inspiring place to begin.
Pete cut his teeth as a guitarist by spending over a decade playing in both function and original bands whilst teaching during the week. He now uses this experience combined with degrees in Music and Web Design, plus a general addiction to all things guitar gear, to write reviews for MusicRadar and Guitar World. When not experimenting with his pedalboard, he will spend any extra time he has perfecting his extensive coffee-making setup.
