“A playful and accessible version designed especially for kids”: What has three strings, one pickup and is the colour of strawberry milkshake? It’s the Fender x Loog’s Hello Kitty Stratocaster – and it might be the cutest beginner guitar of all time

The internet-breaking, cult-classic Hello Kitty Stratocaster is officially back – back in limited edition white as part of an all-new Fender collection alongside a new-colour fuzz pedal, guitar strap, and merch range.

And it is back in a form that we have never seen before, with Fender and the Japanese pop-culture icon teaming up with beginner guitar specialist Loog for a ridiculously cute three-string version to introduce young players to the instrument.

And Loog’s collab with Sanrio’s most famous global ambassador of kawaii also extends to a pair of mini acoustic guitars, again with three strings, a short-scale build, and a design that is ideal for mini guitar players.

Now we said that this Loog Hello Kitty Fender Stratocaster is not as we know it, and that’s because of the short 20.6” scale length (remember, parents, a full-size adult Stratocaster has a 25.5” scale), the fact it has just three strings, with one single-coil electric guitar pickup that has been custom wound for the model.

Loog makes its Strats with Pawlonia bodies. They weight just 1.1kg, just 2.4lbs on the old scale. That’s light.

But in many ways it is the Hello Kitty Strat. We still have the Stratocaster body shape. The milkshake pink solid colour finish is on-brand for the Hello Kitty Strat, and the eponymous bow-wearing feline graphic takes pride of place on the body’s top.

The dot markers are in a shade of Hello Kitty pink, and – something that’s unique for a Loog design – the headstock matches the body, adding an extra splash of pink.

If the O.G. Hello Kitty Strat was a no-brainer, a must-have collectible for kids of all ages, then Rafael Atijas, CEO of Loog, hopes that this win will follow suit and encourage more children to pick up the guitar.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honoured to bring this true pop icon into the world of Loog Guitars,” he says. “Hello Kitty is all about creativity, joy, and imagination – exactly what we want kids to feel when they pick up a guitar.

“The Hello Kitty Strat has become a beloved collector’s piece in the music world, and I’m thrilled that we can now offer a playful and accessible version designed especially for kids.”

There are a number of child-friendly learning materials bundled with this electric guitar, from a learning booklet to chord cards, and there is a specially designed learning app to get them started.

The guitar is strung in standard tuning with just the top three strings – i.e. GBE low-to-high – with a light-gauge .11 string for the high E. So what they learn on this they can later apply to a six-string.

And you’ll find a similarly strung setup on the Loog Hello Kitty Mini-Acoustic, which is available in Pink or White. These double-cut acoustics double down on the graphics, and aesthetically, that white double pickguard is a work of art, with or without the Kello Kitty logo.

Available now, the Loog Hello Kitty Fender Stratocaster is priced $229, while the mini-acoustics are $149. For more details, see Loog Guitars or Fender, where the Strat is available as a web-only exclusive.

This news follows just a month after Loog announced its new collaboration with Gibson on a range of child and beginner friendly SG and Les Paul. There is also a long-running Loog x Fender collab, where you can get a Loog reimagined take on the Telecaster and Strat.