“Mix, overdub, spinback and scratch, all locked in time with your modular”: ALM Busy Circuits' new Pamela’s Disco module lets you sync a Eurorack rig to a CDJ or mixer

UK modular brand ALM Busy Circuits has released a new module, Pamela’s Disco, which allows users to connect a modular system up to a DJ setup via Pro DJ Link.

Disco is a sister module to ALM’s popular Pamela’s Workout range of clocking modules. It’s a simple 4HP module with a LAN input for connecting to DJ gear, plus four analogue outputs – DIN sync-style x24 and Run analogue clock outs, plus Beat and Bar trigger outputs.

Pro DJ Link is a system found on a variety of Pioneer DJ and AlphaTheta products that allows multiple DJ devices to be synchronised using ethernet connections, USB or wi-fi. Pamela’s Disco allows users to connect any ethernet-equipped Pro DJ Link device to a modular system, and convert the incoming master clock into a modular-friendly analogue signal.

Although Disco is designed for use with any Pro DJ Link device, ALM states that the module has only been fully tested with the XDJ-700, XDJ-1000MK2 and CDJ-3000.

Along with its inputs and outputs, Pamela’s Disco has lights to indicate the beat and incoming connection status, along with a button to resync the clock. ALM describes it as an “easy ’just works’ setup with no configuration.”

Despite its simplicity, Pamela’s Disco looks like an enticingly useful device for any DJs and producers looking to dabble in a little live modular alongside a DJ set.

As ALM puts it: “Compact and easy to set up, the Disco opens up new performance possibilities – mix, overdub, spinback and scratch, all locked in time with your modular.”

Pamela’s Disco has a depth of 32mm and is described as ‘skiff friendly with reverse power protection.’

The module is available now priced at £175. Head to the ALM Busy Circuits site for more info .