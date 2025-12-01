I love the Elektron Syntakt, mostly because it’s like a Rytm, but cheaper, and it’s got one of the biggest savings I’ve seen this Cyber Monday
The Swedish groove powerhouse is $250 off at Sweetwater
Yesterday, I wrote about an Amazon deal on the Roland TR-8S. I couldn’t hide my love for the x0x-style beatmakers and in the interests of balance, it’s now time to throw the spotlight on another popular drum sequencing format from everyone’s good friends, Elektron.
I’ve never hidden my opinions on the vagaries of Elektron’s unique architecture and workflow with most of its music machines, but I always come around to the fact that they are very powerful and, for the most part, a joyous experience. It’s the steep learning curve that gets me.
- Save $250 on the Elektron Syntakt groovebox at Sweetwater this Cyber Monday
- Cyber Weekend deal: get £125 off the Elektron Syntakt at Andertons Music
Syntakt is the latest edition Elektron’s midsize lineup and slightly differs from its stablemates, Digitone and Digitakt, but should not be seen as a combination of the two. The 12-track drum computer and synth is one of my favourite grooveboxes from the Gothenburg outfit, mostly because it’s a cheaper alternative to the flagship Rytm, but also because a recent update really set it apart from the pack.
More on that in a minute, because the real reason you’re reading this article is that Syntakt is currently on offer at many retailers this Cyber Monday, but Sweetwater looks to have the best deal, and this is the last opportunity to snag $250 off, before it ends in four days time.
Syntakt is sort of like an Elektron best-of-hits package. It has a bit of everything, with that unmistakable Elektron sequencing workflow. One of the biggest deals I have seen this Cyber Weekend is this $250 off the Elektron Syntakt, which is now down to $899 at Sweetwater.
The recent update to Syntakt brought things in line wth the launch of Digitakt II, including a Euclidean sequencing mode and three new analogue drum modes, including an analogue cymbal generator, all inherited from Rytm.
Shop more Black Friday deals
- B&H Photo: Early Bird Holiday deals
- Fender store: Player II Strat lowest price ever
- Gear4Music: Early Black Friday deals are live
- Guitar Center: Up to 40% Black Friday sale
- Guitar Tricks:
$899$99 annual sub
- IK Multimedia: Up to $300 off Tonex hardware
- Musician's Friend: Early Black Friday 50% sale
- Native Instruments: Over 50% off UA bundle
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Positive Grid: Up to $50 Spark savings
- Reverb: Black Friday early access
- Sweetwater: Up to 80% off Black Friday sale
- Thomann: Up to 70% off Cyber Week sale
- Universal Audio: 12 Days of UAD software sale
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals up to 95% off
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I take care of the reviews on MusicRadar and Future Music magazine, though can sometimes be spotted in front of a camera talking little sense in the presence of real musicians. For the past 30 years, I have been unable to decide on which instrument to master, so haven't bothered. Currently, a lover of all things high-gain in the guitar stakes and never one to resist churning out sub-standard funky breaks, the likes of which you'll never hear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.