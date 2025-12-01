I love the Elektron Syntakt, mostly because it’s like a Rytm, but cheaper, and it’s got one of the biggest savings I’ve seen this Cyber Monday

Yesterday, I wrote about an Amazon deal on the Roland TR-8S . I couldn’t hide my love for the x0x-style beatmakers and in the interests of balance, it’s now time to throw the spotlight on another popular drum sequencing format from everyone’s good friends, Elektron.

I’ve never hidden my opinions on the vagaries of Elektron’s unique architecture and workflow with most of its music machines, but I always come around to the fact that they are very powerful and, for the most part, a joyous experience. It’s the steep learning curve that gets me.

Syntakt is the latest edition Elektron’s midsize lineup and slightly differs from its stablemates, Digitone and Digitakt, but should not be seen as a combination of the two. The 12-track drum computer and synth is one of my favourite grooveboxes from the Gothenburg outfit, mostly because it’s a cheaper alternative to the flagship Rytm, but also because a recent update really set it apart from the pack.

More on that in a minute, because the real reason you’re reading this article is that Syntakt is currently on offer at many retailers this Cyber Monday, but Sweetwater looks to have the best deal, and this is the last opportunity to snag $250 off, before it ends in four days time.

Syntakt is sort of like an Elektron best-of-hits package. It has a bit of everything, with that unmistakable Elektron sequencing workflow.

The recent update to Syntakt brought things in line wth the launch of Digitakt II, including a Euclidean sequencing mode and three new analogue drum modes, including an analogue cymbal generator, all inherited from Rytm.

