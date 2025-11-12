My go-to audio interface is now even better value at under £80 in Gear4Music's early Black Friday sale
Brands including Moog, Native Instruments and Baby Audio are also on sale - shop now and beat the crowd to loads of discounted home studio gear
The Black Friday music deals are here again! For music producers, it’s truly the best time of year to level up your studio for less. The flood of discounts hitting audio interfaces, synths, plugins and controllers means you can finally tick those long-standing wishlist items off without feeling the sting in your wallet. It’s also a great time to fill gaps in your setup, experiment with something new, or even take your first steps into music production with pro-level gear at entry-level prices.
2025 has been a particularly good year for accessible, high-quality music tech. So, whether you’re recording, mixing, performing or just getting ideas down, the tools on offer today are more powerful and affordable than ever, and these just-launched early Black Friday deals from Gear4Music prove it.
Take PreSonus’s Studio 24c for example: already one of the best pound-for-pound interfaces around, its clean preamps, USB-C connectivity and rugged build make it a studio workhorse that’s now even better value at under £80. It’s my personal favourite - despite testing and reviewing countless audio interfaces over the years, the Studio 24c is still the one I choose to use in my own small studio space.
If your tastes lean towards proper synths, the Moog Messenger delivers the kind of rich, organic tone you simply can’t fake with software, and it currently has a juicy £60 discount.
Plugin lovers aren’t left with this sale either. Baby Audio’s Transit 2, created in collaboration with Andrew Huang, has become a go-to for producers who want fast, creative transitions and movement in their tracks. With nearly 40% off, it’s a steal for anyone looking to freshen up their in-the-box workflow.
Now, let’s take a look at a few more of my top picks from the sale. We’re expecting more Gear4Music Black Friday deals to be added as we get closer to the official event, so keep an eye on Musicradar for more intel from our product experts.
PreSonus Studio 24c - 89 now 79.99The Studio 24c is a compact USB-C interface that punches well above its weight. With clean sound, MIDI I/O and handy loopback routing for streaming, it’s a solid centrepiece for any home setup. The best pound-for-pound interface in its price bracket just got even more affordable. Read our full PreSonus Studio 24c review.
A fresh take on Moog’s legacy, the Messenger delivers that unmistakable Moog tone in a compact, hands-on format. If you want that rich Moog sound you simply can’t replicate elsewhere, this discount is a rare treat. Read our full Moog Messenger review.
Baby Audio’s slick multi-effect processor, created in collaboration with Andrew Huang, brings movement, texture and instant polish to your tracks. At nearly 40% off, it’s an inspiring creative tool at an impulse-buy price. Read our full Baby Audio Transit review.
This smaller-bodied Strat keeps the classic Fender feel alive for younger learners or players after a more manageable size. Great tone, familiar playability and solid construction make it one of the best value starter guitars around. Read our full Squier Affinity Stratocaster Junior HSS review.
It may be a bit long in the tooth, but the Maschine Mikro MK3 still offers a superb groove-making experience. With its responsive pads and a great bundle of NI instruments and effects, it’s a smart buy for beatmakers on a budget. Read our full Native Instruments Maschine Mikro MK3 review.
Chris Corfield is a journalist with over 12 years of experience writing for some of the music world's biggest brands including Orange Amplification, MusicRadar, Guitar World, Total Guitar and Dawsons Music. Chris loves getting nerdy about everything from guitar and bass gear, to synths, microphones, DJ gear and music production hardware.
