My go-to audio interface is now even better value at under £80 in Gear4Music's early Black Friday sale

The Black Friday music deals are here again! For music producers, it’s truly the best time of year to level up your studio for less. The flood of discounts hitting audio interfaces, synths, plugins and controllers means you can finally tick those long-standing wishlist items off without feeling the sting in your wallet. It’s also a great time to fill gaps in your setup, experiment with something new, or even take your first steps into music production with pro-level gear at entry-level prices.

2025 has been a particularly good year for accessible, high-quality music tech. So, whether you’re recording, mixing, performing or just getting ideas down, the tools on offer today are more powerful and affordable than ever, and these just-launched early Black Friday deals from Gear4Music prove it.

Take PreSonus’s Studio 24c for example: already one of the best pound-for-pound interfaces around, its clean preamps, USB-C connectivity and rugged build make it a studio workhorse that’s now even better value at under £80 . It’s my personal favourite - despite testing and reviewing countless audio interfaces over the years, the Studio 24c is still the one I choose to use in my own small studio space.

If your tastes lean towards proper synths, the Moog Messenger delivers the kind of rich, organic tone you simply can’t fake with software, and it currently has a juicy £60 discount .

Plugin lovers aren’t left with this sale either. Baby Audio’s Transit 2, created in collaboration with Andrew Huang, has become a go-to for producers who want fast, creative transitions and movement in their tracks. With nearly 40% off , it’s a steal for anyone looking to freshen up their in-the-box workflow.

Now, let’s take a look at a few more of my top picks from the sale. We’re expecting more Gear4Music Black Friday deals to be added as we get closer to the official event, so keep an eye on Musicradar for more intel from our product experts.

Save 10% (£9.01) PreSonus Studio 24c: was £89 now £79.99 at Gear 4 Music Read more Read less ▼ PreSonus Studio 24c - 89 now 79.99The Studio 24c is a compact USB-C interface that punches well above its weight. With clean sound, MIDI I/O and handy loopback routing for streaming, it’s a solid centrepiece for any home setup. The best pound-for-pound interface in its price bracket just got even more affordable. Read our full PreSonus Studio 24c review .

