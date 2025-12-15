5 reasons a gift card is the most stress-free present you can get a musician this Christmas

Okay, I get it, buying a musician a gift is a nightmare. Shopping for a muso can be tricky because most of our gear choices come down to personal preferences or the particular technical needs of our current setup. So with that in mind, I’d argue that a gift voucher is the perfect present that gets around all that, and it's pretty stress-free to purchase, too. Not only does it remove the guesswork completely and let's the musician in your life pick exactly what they want - at their leisure - but there’s no need to wait for anything to be delivered, making it the ultimate last-minute option.

Yeah, I know it can seem impersonal, but trust me, as a regularly disappointed musician at Christmas, I would rather have a gift card for my favourite music shop than a novelty-themed mug or strings that are too heavy for my guitar.

Not convinced? Here are five reasons why a gift voucher could be the perfect Christmas gift for a musician.

1. Avoid disappointment

Musicians are known for being particular, and for good reason. Their gear, software, and accessories are chosen to match their unique sound and style, so it’s tough to guess what they really want or need. With a gift voucher, they can choose the exact brand, model, or even colour that best fits their instrument and playing style.

2. Contribution to a major purchase

Musical equipment can be expensive. Whether it’s a new guitar, a special effects pedal, or some studio gear, the costs add up quickly. A voucher lets your gift become part of their savings, helping them get that dream item they’ve been wanting, instead of something that ends up unused.

3. Avoiding duplication

If you’ve ever looked at a musician’s collection, you know they already own a lot of gear. A voucher helps you avoid buying something they already have - or two family members buying the same gifts. Great minds and all that, right?

4. Funding annoying consumables we hate buying

Every musician dislikes spending money on those necessary but boring items, like new strings, drumsticks, reeds, sheet music, or emergency repairs. With a voucher, they can stock up on these everyday essentials when they need them, without it coming out of their own pocket, and leaving more money for the things they like buying, like a new guitar!

5. No need to wait for delivery

Did you leave your shopping until the last minute? That’s okay! With a gift voucher, you don’t have to worry about shipping delays or missed packages, which is especially helpful right before Christmas. It’s quick, easy, and you can put it in a card or send it by email, so your gift is ready right away.

Where can I buy gift vouchers?