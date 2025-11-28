Black Friday plugin deals 2025 LIVE: my pick of today's best music software sales at Plugin Boutique, Native Instruments, UA and more – plus, the freebies to blag right now

The biggest sale of the year is here and the Black Friday plugin deals are in full swing. Whether you want to save on utility plugins like EQs and compressors, or more creative outlets like reverb and modulation, I've found a huge array of discounts on plugins from all manufacturers – and I'll be keeping you up-to-date on all the latest savings live on this page.

I’ve been covering Black Friday for the last three years now (as well as reviewing all the latest music production software and hardware throughout 2025). Alongside my colleagues at MusicRadar I’ll be ensuring you know about all the best deals, as they happen. I'll also be sharing my best shopping tips and personal purchases.

If you want to check out the best place to shop right now, I'd suggest you head straight for Plugin Boutique, which has one of the biggest plugin sales going right now, with discounts up to a massive 96% off .

As is typically the case with Black Friday, more and more plugin deals will land as we move through Cyber Weekend, and I’ll let you know about them as soon as they happen with my live coverage below. Until then, check out some of the deals that are floating my boat right now.

Si Truss Managing Editor, Music Tech I'm MusicRadar's Managing Editor looking after our music technology coverage. Prior to joining the MR team I was Editor in Chief of Future Music and Computer Music magazines for more than a decade, so I've been kicking about the world of music technology for a while now. I've spent the past 15+ years reviewing music making gear, interviewing musicians and producers in the studio and trying (and usually failing) to make some half decent music of my own.

Editor's picks: Today's best Black Friday plugin deals

UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins for $99

This bundle deal lets you pick ten of your most wanted Universal Audio plugins, all for the low price of just $99. It includes some amazing plugins like the Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor, API Vision Channel Strip, SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor, Manley Massive Passive EQ, and loads more, so if you need to stock up, this is the place to do it.

The ultimate EQ Save 25% ($49) FabFilter Pro-Q 4: was $199 now $150 at Plugin Boutique

The one plugin I've seen in every professional studio I've been to, FabFilter's Pro-Q 4 is the industry standard for EQ. Ultra versatile with a fantastic UI and loads of clever features, it allows you to sculpt your tones exactly to your liking. A $49 discount at Plugin Boutique makes this a must-have for your surgical EQ needs.

Get better vocals Save 40% ($80) Synchro Arts Vocalign 6 Pro: was $199 now $119 at Plugin Boutique

Vocalign is on my shopping list this year, having recently used the trial. It's great for making your vocal editing more efficient, allowing you to quickly and easily synchronize vocal doubles and harmonies to get a really professional sound. It's currently got a hefty $80 discount at Plugin Boutique, and you can use it on other instruments too, making it an amazing tool for speeding up the editing of your productions. Read more: Synchro Arts Vocalign Ultra review

Universal Audio: Free plugin

Choose from one of ten different plugins free of charge with this amazing deal over at the Universal Audio website. From classic compressors to tape saturation, there’s something for everyone here, but you’ll need to act fast because they’re only available from November 27 to December 1.

Waves plugins: 5 for $99

Waves plugins are some of the most popular plugins of all time, making them a great place to start your plugin collection or stock it up. With an excellent selection of plugins available including 2 for $49.99, or 5 for $99.99, this Black Friday sale is a great way to get more for your money.

Incredible value Save 25% ($97) FabFilter Creative Bundle: was $389 now $292 at Plugin Boutique

Includes Timeless 3, Saturn 2, Twin 3 and Volcano 3. This bundle is great for ambient, electronic or cinematic work, and far more flexible than buying each separately.