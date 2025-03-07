"No two beats will ever be the same": Audiomodern's Playbeat 4 is an AI-powered infinite groove generator

Audiomodern has announced the release of the next generation of its AI-powered beatmaking plugin Playbeat, equipped with new genre-based pattern generation algorithms and a redesigned interface.

Now on its fourth version, Playbeat is a drum machine built around an AI-based groove generation engine. Hit the big red button in the centre of Playbeat's interface, and the plugin will spit out a randomized drum pattern built from randomly selected sounds drawn from its extensive sample library, which can be augmented with your own samples. Enable Infinity Mode, and Playbeat will generate a new pattern on every loop, creating an infinite sequence of evolving beats.

New in Playbeat 4 are genre-based customization options that will guide the plugin's groove generator towards a combination of up to three styles, chosen from a list of 35 genres that ranges from more obvious selections such as pop and techno to subgenres such as trip-hop and IDM.

(Image credit: Audiomodern)

Once generated, Playbeat's patterns can be tweaked in a variety of ways. The visually revamped eight-track sequencer in the centre of the plugin's interface can be used to manually sequence steps, density, pitch, volume and pan, all of which can also be randomized.

Rate can be dialled in per sequencer track, along with swing and delay. Once you've landed on something you like, you can create subtle variations on an existing beat using Playbeat's Remix Mode, or lock in specific sequencer tracks while randomizing others that you're not yet happy with.

Playbeat 4's new sample and preset management system can be used to preview and categorize its library of patterns, sounds and 1500 drum kits, while its SMART Mode allows you to tag presets you like, guiding the pattern generator to create grooves with a similar feel and sound when SMART Mode is enabled.

When we reviewed Playbeat 3 back in 2022, we described the plugin as an "easy-to-use, boundlessly creative launchpad for fresh rhythmic ideas".

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Find out more on Audiomodern's website.