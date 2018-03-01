Spitfire Audio promises “groundbreaking sampling” in Hans Zimmer Strings

Spitfire Audio has collaborated with heavyweight film composer Hans Zimmer to create Hans Zimmer Strings, a new orchestral sampling library that the company says is the biggest thing it’s ever done.

344 players were gathered at AIR Studios in order to record the library, which is supplied in a plugin that’s been developed “by composers, for composers”. You get a multitude of violins, violas, cellos and basses, all played using a variety of techniques to give you maximum flexibility.

Despite this high level of detail, control of the plugin is said to be pretty simple, and navigation of the library intuitive.

Hans Zimmer Strings is available for pre-order as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac and currently costs £549/$599/€599. This price will rise to £699/$799/€799. It’s supplied on a hard drive.