Capture the sound of The Last of Us season 2's haunting soundtrack with Spitfire Audio’s latest software instrument, Ronroco by Gustavo Santaolalla

News
By published

Ronroco by Gustavo Santaolalla samples the obscure Andean instrument heard on the score to HBO's post-apocalyptic video game adaptation and numerous Hollywood films

ronroco by gustavo santaolalla
(Image credit: Spitfire Audio)

If you're watching the second season of The Last of Us, HBO's epic video game adaptation, you'll have heard the ronroco in its hauntingly atmospheric theme song.

This obscure Andean instrument, played by composer Gustavo Santaolalla, is the star of Spitfire Audio's latest plugin: Ronroco by Gustavo Santaolalla.

The ronroco is a mandolin-like instrument with 10 strings arranged in five double courses, the middle pair tuned an octave apart to create a distinctively resonant tone.

As well as The Last of Us, Santaolalla has used the ronroco in scores for a number of Hollywood films, including Brokeback Mountain and The Motorcycle Diaries.

Spitfire Audio's new instrument samples the composer's own ronroco, handmade by master luthier Chiquito Rodriguez, meticulously capturing Santaolalla's unique and emotive playing style and signature E minor tuning.

Equipped with multiple articulations, including slides, slurs, twiddles, tremolos and vibrato, the instrument incorporates adjustable strum speed and authentic fret and string noise for added realism.

ronroco by gustavo santaolalla

(Image credit: Spitfire Audio)

The plugin features three performance modes (Note, Chord and Sequencer) that can be used to perform and program realistic chords, strums, arpeggios, and lead lines.

Its auto-chord voicing feature automatically maps chords with reference to traditional tunings and realistic finger placements, recreating how the chords would sound if performed by a ronroco player.

The plugin is also equipped with a 32-step sequencer with per-step articulation, and an effects section that includes two types of reverb and a delay with modern, tape and ping-pong options.

Ronroco by Gustavo Santaolalla is priced at £139/$169/€149, but an introductory discount of 20% is available until 8 May.

Find out more on Spitfire Audio's website.

Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Editor

I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

