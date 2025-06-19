Expressive E launches its all new super-realistic virtual strings collection

One of the exemplars of demonstrating the creative scope of MPE for musical expression, Expressive E has just launched a new tranche of meticulously-modelled software instruments.



Dubbed Soliste, this new series of four MPE-ready solo string instruments have been carefully crafted to make your next virtual string take as human-like as possible.

Soliste consists of four physically-modelled instruments, There’s the VLN 356 (Violin), the VLA 419 (Viola), the CLO 759 (Cello) and the DBS 1130 (Double Bass).



Based around a super-slick-looking UI which foregrounds a rendering of whichever instrument the specific plugin is based on, the Solstice range allows users to express natural bow motion via back-and-forth gestures, conjure spontaneous tremolo and add other live, human touches to performances that are often impossible - or an extreme pain - to render with straightforward MIDI keyboard-based tracking.

Developed with one eye on Expressive E’s flagship Osmose synthesizer, the software suite also works well with a wide range of MPE and gesture-based controllers.



Yes, it can even work via a traditional MIDI controller, though we assume it won’t be half as fun!

Built around three distinct playing modes (Classic, Virtuoso and Expressive), the software allows for different levels of gesture and interfacing.

(Image credit: Expressive E)

These instruments offer real time responsiveness that engenders what the company describes as fluid transitions between sustains, bow strokes or tremolo, all of which can be triggered by simple gestures.

You can perform vibrato actions manually, or you can let Soliste do the hard work and assist via gradual fade-ins and intelligent applications at certain moments of your take.

As the instruments have been physically modelled here, there’s a suitably huge sound engine. This engine is modular enough to swap out the virtual instrument bodies, adjust the bow behaviour (and type) as well as set the attack time and gesture shape.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Expressive E)

Couple all this with a raft of effects, which include spectral presence (Brightness) and a convolution reverb, not to mention a nifty 3-band EQ, and Soliste sounds like a solid, modern, route into the virtual string section realm.

The complete Soliste collection of four instruments is available now on Mac and Windows via the company’s website for the introductory price of €179.40/$205.88/£153.31 - typical retail is €299, while individual instruments can be purchased for €59.40 apiece.



Watch this space for our review!