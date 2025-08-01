“People are less willing to listen to electronic music that is made by a Black woman”: PinkPantheress says she’s being overlooked as an artist

PinkPantheress may be one of the breakout artists of the last few years, but in a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she has suggested that there still some hurdles she has to overcome.

“People are less willing to listen to electronic music that is made by a Black woman. That’s just fact,” she says, explaining that she believes that she is being overlooked in some ways as a result.

"There's some considerations I would like to get as an artist which I might not be getting right now," she said. "Since maybe it's harder to put me into a genre. I'm in a very privileged position musically, but I can feel a little bit like I'm hitting all these markers and it still feels like I'm getting overlooked, simply because there's a lot of people that don't necessarily understand what I represent, nor do they want to take a look because I think it just doesn't make sense for them."

PinkPantheress - Stars (Glastonbury 2025) - YouTube Watch On

The artist, whose real name is Victoria Walker also told the outlet that she’s intending to keep the British aspects of her sound.

“Low-key, being British is the strength that I have,” she said. “Every time I’ve tried to lean into a more American sound, it ends up being a song that I don’t necessarily think reflects my personal tastes as much as when I lean into being British – if I didn’t, I think it would be quite easy for (my music) to get lost in the crowd.”

Part of this was on display during her Glastonbury appearance, which saw her introduced on stage via video by oh-so-British documentary maker Louis Theroux.

“I did an interview with him once, and I think we just vibed. We just check in on each other. It’s kind of strange. But yeah, it was actually my manager’s idea. They thought it would be quite nice, (and) I guess a nod to being British, I suppose, because he’s such an icon.”